‘It's Going to be Incredible’: Boston Bruins Players, Coach Speak On Returning Home For Game 3
After picking up a Game 2 win over the Buffalo Sabres 4-2 on Tuesday night, the Boston Bruins are getting ready to play their first home playoff game on Thursday night.
Before heading back to Boston, some of the players spoke about the excitement to return home especially with the series tied at 1.
“Yeah, it's going to be incredible,” said Bruins left winger Tanner Jeannot. “I know TD is going to be rocking. I've been on the other side of it, not in playoffs, but even in [the] regular season. So it's going to be even more elevated, I think. And it's going to be really nice to have the fans on my side this time.”
Center Mark Kastelic shared the same sentiment and talked about his excitement to play in his first playoff game at TD Garden as a Bruin.
“I've heard a lot of great things about the Garden and the playoffs and I'm just really excited to see everything turned up a notch and how passionate our fans are and to kind of to get back and have the momentum on our side,” said Peeke. “And just really excited to be back home and really happy with bringing the series back 1-1 to Boston and now just trying to just continue to build our game every day and just do it for the fans back home too.”
Defenseman Andrew Peeke emphasized the fan support as well.
“We're excited to see what TD Garden's going to bring for us and the fans have been unbelievable all year and the support they've shown us,” said Peeke. “And it was [a] big goal of ours to get one win here in Buffalo and we've accomplished that. Now we have to take it back to Boston and take two there.”
Head coach Marco Sturm shared his thoughts on returning and playing at home for Game 3.
“Yeah, I know, it's going to be great,” said Sturm. “It's going to be great. We've been such a good home team and we have the best crowd in the league and can't wait to share our game and our joy to play this game at home and yeah. We want to play with emotions, but also we have to keep it in check and make sure we do the right thing. But yeah, can't wait to go home.”
The Bruins and Sabres square off on Thursday night at 7 p.m. ET on NESN, TNT, and truTV.
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