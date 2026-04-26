Live Updates For Boston Bruins and Buffalo Sabres in Game 4 of Stanley Cup Playoffs
The Boston Bruins will attempt to bounce back as they take on the Buffalo Sabres in Game 4 of the opening round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs on Sunday afternoon at TD Garden in Boston.
The Sabres took a 2-1 series lead on Thursday night after defeating the Bruins 3-1 in Game 3 of the series. In the game, Boston took a 1-0 lead early in the second period with a goal from Tanner Jeannot, but Buffalo scored three unanswered to seal the victory and retake the lead in the series.
Prior to the first game in Boston, each team picked up one win in Buffalo. The Sabres took Game 1 4-3 after a late comeback that saw them score four consecutive goals in the final eight minutes of regulation while Boston responded and won Game 2 4-2 on Tuesday night. The team held off a late Sabres surge to record the victory.
Through three games of the series, Bruins right winger David Pastrnak is leading the way offensively for the team with five points on one goal and four assists.
Right winger Alex Tuch is leading the way for the Sabres with four points on a pair of goals and assists.
Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman will be in the net for Game 4. During the playoffs, he has tallied a 2.38 goals against average, 94 saves, and a .931 save percentage as well as a 2-1 record.
For Buffalo, Alex Lyon is expected to start in the net after an impressive performance in Game 3. During this round, he has made one start in two appearances and boasted a 0.81 goals against average, a .969 save percentage, and made 31 saves. He has a 1-0 record in this series as he earned the win on Thursday night after allowing just one goal and making 24 of his 25 save attempts.
Live Updates:
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Pregame
- Puck drop is set for 2 p.m. ET.
How to Watch:
Who: Boston Bruins and Buffalo Sabres
When: Sunday, April 26 at 2 p.m. ET
Where: TD Garden, Boston, Mass.
TV: NESN, TNT, and truTV
Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub
Last Outing: The Sabres defeated the Bruins 3-1 on Thursday night at TD Garden in the first game of the series in Boston.
Series Lead: Buffalo leads 2-1
Rest of Series Schedule:
(from NHL.com)
Game 4: Sunday, April 26 at 2 p.m. (TD Garden | TV: NESN, TNT, truTV, HBO MAX, SN, TVAS | RADIO: 98.5 The Sports Hub)
Game 5: Tuesday, April 28 at TBD (KeyBank Center | TV: TBD | RADIO: TBD)
Game 6: Friday May 1 at TBD (TD Garden | TV: TBD | RADIO: TBD)
Game 7: Sunday, May 3 at TBD (KeyBank Center | TV: TBD | RADIO: TBD)
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