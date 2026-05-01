Live Updates For Boston Bruins and Buffalo Sabres in Game 6 of Stanley Cup Playoffs
The Boston Bruins return home to take on the Buffalo Sabres in Game 6 of the opening round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs on Friday night.
The Bruins are coming off a 2-1 overtime win over the Sabres in Game 5 of the series on Tuesday night. Forward David Pastrnak scored the game-winning goal to extend the series and the Bruins’ season.
“Just having the same mentality we had last game,” said Bruins head coach Marco Sturm on what he would like to see from the team. “I really enjoyed it. I enjoyed the first to the last minute. Just the way they came in. They competed. They set the tone right away. They scored. We almost didn't even care because we just had that mindset, we're going to win this game tonight. And long as they give me that feeling, I will be fine. So, it was [a] very fun game to coach last game because I had that feeling from start to finish.”
Boston will be without forward Viktor Arvidsson who exited Game 4 on Sunday with an upper-body injury and has not played since.
“Yeah, hopefully,” said Sturm on Friday morning. “Yes. It's always a good sign when guys [are] out on that ice. He was out there yesterday and today again and just little steps. Definitely out tonight, but hopefully down the stretch he will be back.”
Buffalo will also be down a key player as forward Noah Ostlund will be out after suffering a lower-body injury in Game 5.
Jeremy Swayman will start in the net for the Bruins. During this playoff series, Swayman has boasted a 2-3 record, a 2.87 goals against average, and a .910 save percentage.
The Sabres are expected to start goalie Alex Lyon. In four games played, which includes three starts, Lyon has tallied a 1.18 goals against average, a .953 save percentage, and a 2-1 record in this year’s playoffs.
Live Updates:
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Pregame
- Puck drop is set for 7:30 p.m. ET.
How to Watch:
Who: Boston Bruins and Buffalo Sabres
When: Friday, May 1 at 7:30 p.m. ET
Where: TD Garden, Boston, Mass.
TV: ESPN, MSG-B, and NESN (U.S.); SN360 and TVAS2 (Canada)
Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub
Last Outing: The Bruins defeated the Sabres 2-1 in overtime in Game 5 on Tuesday night at KeyBank Center in Buffalo, N.Y.
Series Lead: Buffalo leads 3-2
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