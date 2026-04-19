Live Updates For Boston Bruins at Buffalo Sabres in First Round of Stanley Cup Playoffs (Game 1)
The Boston Bruins are getting ready for their first game against the Buffalo Sabres in the opening round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs at KeyBank Center in Buffalo, N.Y., on Sunday night.
Boston enters the playoffs as the No. 5 seed out of the Eastern Conference after earning a 45-27-10 record and 100 points while Buffalo enters as the No. 4 seed after going 50-23-9 and 109 points in the regular season.
During the regular season, the two teams met a total of four times with the Bruins winning three of those contests.
The Bruins took the first two games, the first 3-1 on Oct. 11, 2025, and the second 4-3 in overtime on Oct. 30, both at home. The Sabres took the first game in Buffalo 4-1 on Dec. 27, but lost 4-3 in overtime in the fourth game on March 25 which was also in Buffalo.
Jeremy Swayman will start in the net for the Bruins. This season, Swayman has played in 55 games and boasted a 2.71 goals against average and a .908 save percentage as well as is credited with two saves.
In the other net will be Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen for the Sabres. In the regular season, Luukkonen has started in 34 games and tallied a 2.52 goals against average as well as a .910 save percentage and has one shutout under his belt.
Live Updates:
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1st
- 9:08 | Boston strikes first with a goal off a rebound shot by Morgan Geekie. David Pastrnak and Nikita Zadorov each pick up an assist on the sore. Boston 1, Buffalo 0.
- 13:40 | We're scoreless in Buffalo early. Each team has taken a shot on goal and have two blocked shots.
Pregame
- Puck drop is set for 7:30 p.m. ET.
How to Watch:
Who: Boston Bruins and Buffalo Sabres
When: Sunday, April 19 at 7:30 p.m. ET
Where: KeyBank Center, Buffalo, N.Y.
TV: ESPN, NESN, MSG-B
Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub
Last Outing, Buffalo: The Sabres suffered a 4-3 shootout loss to the Dallas Stars at home on Wednesday night.
Last Outing, Boston: The Bruins earned a 4-0 home win over the New Jersey Devils at home on Tuesday night.
Last Meeting: The last time these two teams met was on March 25. The Bruins beat the Sabres 4-3 in overtime at Buffalo.
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