Live Updates For Boston Bruins' Game 3 Against Buffalo Sabres
After two games on the road, the Boston Bruins return to TD Garden for Game 3 against the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday night.
The series is tied 1-1 after each team picked up a win in Buffalo.
In Game 1, the Sabres defeated the Bruins 4-3 on Sunday night. Boston held a two-goal lead with eight minutes to go in regulation, but Buffalo scored four unanswered goals to earn the come from behind victory.
The Bruins responded in Game 2 on Tuesday night and defeated Buffalo 4-2 to tie the series at 1 and force a Game 5. The Sabres also had a late surge in the second contest of the opening round as they scored a pair of goals in the final 6:06, but the Bruins were able to hold them off for the win.
So far in the series, Bruins right winger David Pastrnak leads both teams with five points on one goal and four assists while center Morgan Geekie has four points on two goals and two assists.
For Buffalo, Tage Thomspon and Alex Tuch lead the team in the playoffs offensively with each player recording three points. Tuch has scored one goal and two assists while Thompson has had two goals and one assist.
In the net, Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman has saved 67 of 72 shots and has allowed five goals between the two games. On the other side, Sabres goalie Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen has 33 saves under his belt out of 40 shots and has allowed seven goals.
Game 3 is the first of at least two games being played at TD Garden this series. The next will be on Sunday afternoon at 2 p.m. ET. After the stretch in Boston, the two teams will go back to Buffalo for Game 5 on Tuesday with the start time and network TBD. Games 6 and 7 will be played if necessary.
Live Updates:
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Pregame
- Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. ET.
How to Watch:
Who: Boston Bruins and Buffalo Sabres
When: Thursday, April 23 at 7 p.m. ET
Where: TD Garden, Boston, Mass.
TV: NESN and TNT
Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub
Last Outing: The Bruins defeated the Sabres 4-2 in the second game of the series at KeyBank Center in Buffalo, N.Y., on Tuesday night.
Series Lead: Tied 1-1
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