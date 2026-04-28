Live Updates For Game 5 Between Boston Bruins and Buffalo Sabres in Stanley Cup Playoffs
The Boston Bruins will look to continue their season in Game 5 against the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday night at KeyBank Center in Buffalo, N.Y.
Currently, the Sabres hold a 3-1 lead in the series after capturing victories in Game 1 4-3 on April 19, Game 3 3-1 on Thursday night, and Game 4 6-1 on Sunday afternoon.
The Bruins’ only win in the series so far came in Game 2 4-2 on April 21 after fighting off a late Sabres comeback attempt. Boston’s win was highlighted by a three-goal second period.
In Boston’s loss on Sunday to go down in the series 3-1, the Sabres scored four goals in the first period to lead Buffalo to the win.
“We have a one game mission,” said Bruins head coach Marco Sturm on Monday after practice. “And that's just going to be tomorrow. I think that's just going to be, that was the message today. It's one game. That's it. That's how we look at it. They're going to be ready, but we got to make sure we going to be ready right from the start.”
The Bruins will be without forward Viktor Arvidsson who exited Game 4 on Sunday with an upper body injury. In the playoffs, he has scored two goals for two points. During the regular season, he tallied 54 points on 25 goals and 29 assists.
If Buffalo wins, it will advance to the second round of the playoffs and take on either Tampa Bay or Montreal. If Boston wins, the series will continue and the two teams will head to Boston for Game 6 of the series on Friday.
Live Updates:
[Make sure to refresh your browser for the latest information. The most recent update will be at the top].
Pregame
- Goalie Jeremy Swayman is expected to start in the net for the Bruins while goalie Alex Lyon is expected to start for the Sabres.
- Puck drop is set for 7:30 p.m. ET.
How to Watch:
Who: Boston Bruins and Buffalo Sabres
When: Tuesday, April 28 at 7:30 p.m. ET
Where: KeyBank Center, Buffalo, N.Y.
TV: NESN, MSG-B, TNT, and truTV
Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub
Last Outing: The Sabres defeated the Bruins 6-1 on Sunday afternoon at TD Garden in Boston.
Series Lead: Buffalo leads 3-1
Follow us on Twitter/X, Facebook, YouTube, Threads, Bluesky, and Instagram for the latest Boston Bruins news.