Patrice Bergeron Reflects on Bruins Career and Two Major Accolades
Former Boston Bruins forward Patrice Bergeron has had a big week.
Late last week, the organization announced that it will be placing Bergeron’s No. 37 into the rafters at TD Garden during the upcoming season. On Monday, Bergeron was named as a Hockey Hall of Fame inductee for the class of 2026.
Bergeron spoke to the media on Tuesday afternoon to reflect on his career as a Bruin, having his number retired, and being put in the Hockey Hall of Fame.
“It's been a pretty crazy week for myself and my family,” said Bergeron. “Very, in a way, overwhelming. I don't know if the dust has settled yet, but very appreciative of this honor. Very thankful and grateful. Obviously [it] brings a lot of memories and I know there's a lot of people that sacrificed together… I also have to thank the Boston Bruins organization as a whole, the Jacobs family, Mr. Jacobs and Charlie as well and Cam [Neely] and Don [Sweeney] and all the teammates that I've battled with and created connections with over the years.
"It's been a real pleasure to do that for over 20 years and I feel very grateful," said Bergeron. "The game has given me so much and I never imagined I would be one day in this position. I think when you grow up, you think about what your dream is, making it to the NHL one day hopefully. Once you get there, you don't know what's going to happen. And to be here down the road is still I guess surreal and very humbling.”
The L'Ancienne-Lorette, Quebec, Canada native spent his entire professional career with the Bruins after being drafted by the organization in 2003.
“It was really never a question that really crossed my mind to be honest with you,” said Bergeron. “I always wanted to be a Bruin for the length of my career and I was just lucky that it was also something that they wanted as well as an organization. I think it was always important for me to stay loyal to this organization that gave me a chance really early in my career my first year and after that it was more a matter of creating something special with my teammates... I feel like I'm a part of the community now and the community has welcomed me with open arms so I think it was an easy decision throughout my career to stay.”
He also revealed who has reached out to him since the two major accolades were announced.
“It's been overwhelming in a way,” said Bergeron. “A lot of people have reached out. A lot of former teammates which is always great to hear from, friends from back home, family members, former trainers from the summertime. But to hear from Marchy [Brad Marchand] and I spoke to him before too. It's always great to have those phone calls with some of the guys and the guys that I've shared the most time with. I facetimed with Z [Zdeno Chara] too, of course he was coming back from a run, but it was nice. It means a lot. They're the reason why I'm here today. So it's always special to hear from your teammates. But your family, they mean so much and it's been a crazy few days to say the least, but I'm very grateful to experience this.”
Bergeron shared that he had no expectations of having his jersey retired or making it into the Hall of Fame and emphasized that he is still processing the two accomplishments.
“First of all, it's kind of wild to even talk about that even right now,” said Bergeron. “It's been only a day for the Hall of Fame, a few days for the jersey retirement. It's something that, as I said before, you never dream of and to be in this position, I feel very thankful, but in a way it's also like out of my comfort zone in a way where I'd rather talk about my teammates than this. It's something that was talked about a lot last year when I was at Z's Hall of Fame ceremony, which I deflected because it was his time and I just didn't really think about it to be honest with you. It wasn't something that was on my mind. As I said before, it's not something that you dream of because it's something that you never expect and you never think you're going to get there someday. So to be here is very humbling. But the last few days there was a lot of talk about maybe this year would happen, but still until I got the call, I wasn't really willing to believe it. So, I guess I had no expectations really on the jersey or the Hall of Fame.”
Bergeron also shared a message to the fans that have supported him throughout his career in Boston.
“I spent most of my life, more than half my life here in Boston and in New England,” said Bergeron. “So, it's been special. Obviously, this place means so much to me and my family… To the fans, I'm so grateful and thankful for everything that you've done for me, the impact that you've had, not just on the ice but also off the ice. And the conversations. You guys welcomed me with open arms when I was an 18-year-old kid and never looked back and were there when things were going well and you were there and supporting me and us when things weren't going so well. And to me, that meant and still means so much. It's a special place to play sports. It's a special place to live. It's a special place to our family and it's close to our hearts because of the people and the impact that they've had on us.”
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