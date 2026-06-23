Patrice Bergeron Reflects on Bruins Career and Two Major Accolades

"It's been a overwhelming in a way. A lot of people have reached out...to hear from Marchy, I spoke to him...I FaceTimed with Zee too, of course he was coming back from a run...it means a lot. They're the reason I'm here today."



Watch full presser ➡️ https://t.co/SGDjBhbFjM pic.twitter.com/IY8hDpoCBk