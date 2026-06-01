Providence Bruins Sign Defenseman Dylan MacKinnon to One Year, Two Way Deal
The Providence Bruins have signed defenseman Dylan MacKinnon to a one-year, two-way AHL contract that goes for the 2026-27 season.
The organization made the announcement in an official press release over the weekend.
“Providence Bruins General Manager Evan Gold announced today, May 30, that the Providence Bruins have signed defenseman Dylan MacKinnon to a one-year, two-way AHL contract through the 2026-27 season,” said the Providence Bruins in the official press release.
During the 2025-26 season, MacKinnon primarily played for the QMJHL’s Charlottetown Islanders where he appeared in 45 regular-season games and tallied one goal and 11 assists for 12 points, 23 penalty minutes, and a +12 rating.
He also saw time in seven playoff games where he did not record a stat, but had four penalty minutes and a -4 rating.
In the season, he also had a short stint with QMJHL’s Moncton Wildcats where he played in two games and ECHL’s Maine Mariners where he played in three games.
MacKinnon has been in the QMJHL since the 2021-22 season. He started his career with the Halifax Mooseheads and stayed with the program for three seasons.
During his time with Halifax, he skated in 177 games in the regular season and notched 10 goals and 31 assists for 41 points. In the postseason, he played in 28 postseason games and totaled four points on four assists.
He played a full season with the Wildcats in 2024-25, appeared in 55 regular season games, and boasted three goals and five assists for eight points and a +18 rating. He also tallied five points on two goals and three assists in 19 playoff games en route to Moncton’s QMJHL Championship.
MacKinnon was a 2023 third-round draft pick for the Nashville Predators.
This past season, the Bruins earned 110 points with a 54-16-2 record and finished at the top of the Atlantic Division. Providence earned the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference of the Calder Cup Playoffs and automatically advanced to the division semifinals.
In the semifinals, the Bruins lost their series to the No. 6-seeded Springfield Thunders in four games 3-1. Providence’s only win was in Game 2 on May 3 which it won 2-1. Springfield won Game 1 3-2, the Game 3 3-2 in overtime, and Game 4 1-0 in overtime to advance to the Division Finals where it lost to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.
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