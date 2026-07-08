Providence Bruins Unveil 2026-27 Season Opener
On Wednesday, the AHL announced each team’s home opener for the 2026-27 season which included the date and opponent.
The Providence Bruins will take on Utica on Friday, Oct. 2 at Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, R.I., to open their home slate. The contest also marks the season opener for the Bruins.
All 32 teams in the AHL will play their first home game of the season across six dates.
The first date of the home openers is Oct. 2 which will feature eight matchups including Providence and Utica. In the remainder of the lineup, the Belleville Senators will host Hamilton, the Calgary Wranglers host Abbotsford, the Cleveland Monsters host Grand Rapids, the Coachella Valley Firebirds host Ontario, the Laval Rocket hosts Syracuse, the Rochester Americans host Toronto, and the Texas Stars host Iowa.
The following day, Saturday, Oct. 3, will have 10 home openers. The Henderson Silver Knights will play at home against Bakersfield, Hershey Bears will take on Charlotte, the Lehigh Valley Phantoms will square off against Hartford, the Manitoba Moose will play Chicago, the Ontario Reign faces off against Coachella Valley, the Rockford IceHogs host Milwaukee, the San Jose Barracuda plays San Diego, the Toronto Marlies take on Hamilton, the Tucson Roadrunners face Colorado, and the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins host Springfield.
Four teams will begin their home schedule the following week on Friday, Oct. 9. Those games include Abbotsford at the Colorado Eagles, Manitoba at the Grand Rapids Griffins, Toronto at the Hamilton Hammers, and Rockford at the Iowa Wild.
On Saturday, Oct. 10, the Chicago Wolves host Manitoba, the Hartford Wolf Pack hosts Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, the Milwaukee Admirals host Grand Rapids, the San Diego Gulls host Henderson, the Springfield Thunderbirds host Laval, the Syracuse Crunch host Belleville, and the Utica Comets host Rochester.
The final weekend of home openers will be from Friday, Oct.16 to Saturday, Oct. 17. One game is slated for Oct. 16 as the Charlotte Checkers play at home against Hartford and two games are on Oct. 17- one is the Abbotsford Canucks hosting Coachella Valley and the other is the Bakersfield Condors hosting Calgary.
The full AHL 2026-27 regular season schedule will be released on Thursday.
AHL 2026-27 Home Openers:
Friday, Oct. 2:
- Hamilton at Belleville Senators
- Abbotsford at Calgary Wranglers
- Grand Rapids at Cleveland Monsters
- Ontario at Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Syracuse at Laval Rocket
- Utica at Providence Bruins
- Toronto at Rochester Americans
- Iowa at Texas Stars
Saturday, Oct. 3:
- Bakersfield at Henderson Silver Knights
- Charlotte at Hershey Bears
- Hartford at Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Chicago at Manitoba Moose
- Coachella Valley at Ontario Reign
- Milwaukee at Rockford IceHogs
- San Diego at San Jose Barracuda
- Hamilton at Toronto Marlies
- Colorado at Tucson Roadrunners
- Springfield at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
Friday, Oct. 9:
- Abbotsford at Colorado Eagles
- Manitoba at Grand Rapids Griffins
- Toronto at Hamilton Hammers
- Rockford at Iowa Wild
Saturday, Oct. 10:
- Manitoba at Chicago Wolves
- Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Hartford Wolf Pack
- Grand Rapids at Milwaukee Admirals
- Henderson at San Diego Gulls
- Laval at Springfield Thunderbirds
- Belleville at Syracuse Crunch
- Rochester at Utica Comets
Friday, Oct. 16:
- Hartford at Charlotte Checkers
Saturday, Oct. 17:
- Coachella Valley at Abbotsford Canucks
- Calgary at Bakersfield Condors
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