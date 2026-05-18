Reichel Records Assist, Blümel Scores Goal in Day 4 of Worlds
Day 4 of the 2026 IIHF World Championship took place on Monday between Zurich and Fribourg, Switzerland, and all eight Bruins competing in the event were in action.
The first two games of the day featured six Bruins. In the opening game, Team Finland beat Team USA 6-2 for Group A.
Boston goalie Joonas Korpisalo and defenseman Henri Jokiharju play for Finland while forward James Hagens, defenseman Mason Lohrei, and forward Alex Steeves are on Team USA.
Jokiharju skated for 15:32, but did not record a stat. He was called for a two-minute slashing penalty in the first period. Korpisalo did not play. As for the USA, Hagens skated for 10:57, Lohrei was on the ice for 18:37, and Steeves played for 12:57, but none of them tallied a goal or assist.
In the first game for Group B, Team Canada topped Team Denmark 5-1. Bruins forward Fraser Minten is on Canada’s roster and was on the ice for 13:32 in the victory, but did not score a goal or record an assist.
In the following slate of games, Team Switzerland beat Team Germany 6-1 in Group A. Boston forward Lukas Reichel plays for Germany and tallied an assist on Germany’s only goal which came at 15:47 in the third period from Frederik Tiffels.
The last game of the day featured Team Czechia vs. Team Sweden which Czechia won 4-3. Bruins forward Matěj Blümel plays for Czechia and scored the team’s first goal of the game at 3:04 in the first period.
On Tuesday, eight teams will play in four games for Day 5. To start the day off, Team Latvia will face off against Team Austria at 10:20 a.m. ET in Group A followed by Team Italy vs. Team Norway at the same time in Group B.
In the afternoon, Team Hungary will play Team Great Britain in Group A at 2:20 p.m. and Team Slovenia will square off against Team Slovakia at the same time for Group B.
No Bruins will play on Tuesday. The next time a Bruins player will take the ice is Wednesday when Team Czechia plays Team Italy at 10:20 a.m. and Team USA plays Team Germany at 2:20 p.m.
The other games on Wednesday will be Team Austria vs. Team Switzerland at 10:20 a.m. and Team Sweden vs. Team Slovenia at 2:20 p.m.
Team USA's Full 2026 IIHF Men's World Championship Schedule:
Follow us on Twitter/X, Facebook, YouTube, Threads, Bluesky, and Instagram for the latest Boston Bruins news.