Report: Boston Bruins Announce 2026 Offseason Camp Dates
The Boston Bruins have announced the dates for development camp, rookie camp, and training camp.
According to a report from New England Hockey Journal and NHL.com contributor Mark Divver, the Bruins development camp will be held from June 29-July 2 while rookie camp will start on Sept. 11 and training camp will begin on Sept. 16.
“Bruins announce development camp will run from Monday, June 29 to Thursday, July 2,” said Divver via X. “Rookie camp starts on Friday, Sept. 11. Training camp opens on Wednesday, Sept. 16.”
Development camp will start days after the 2026 NHL Draft which is set to take place from June 26-27 at KeyBank Center in Buffalo, N.Y.
According to PuckPedia, Boston will have seven picks in this year’s draft. The Bruins will have one selection in the first round at No. 23 and one in the second round at No. 56. Following the first two picks, the organization will pick once in the third round at No. 88 and three times in the fourth round at No. 111 (from the Detroit Red Wings), No. 120, and No. 122 (from the Tampa Bay Lightning). They will also pick once in the seventh round at No. 216.
Last year’s development camp roster included forwards Dalton Bancroft, Cole Chandler, Andre Gasseau, James Hagens, Beckett Hendrickson, Dean Letourneau, Bret Link, William Moore, Jonathan Morello, Logan Morrell, Caspar Nässen, Chris Pelosi, Cooper Simpson, Ryan Walsh, Ethan Whitcomb, Kirill Yemelyanov, and Will Zellers, defensemen Vashek Blanar, CJ Foley, Ty Gallagher, Elliott Groenewold, Loke Johansson, Ryan Koering, Kristian Kostadinski, Liam Pettersson, and Ben Robertson, and goalies Albin Boija, Cameron Korpi, Dylan Silverstein, and Philip Svedebäck.
The full development camp schedule and roster as well as the full 2026-27 schedule will be announced at a later date.
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