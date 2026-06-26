Boston Bruins Pick Up Utah Mammoth Forward JJ Peterka in Trade
The Boston Bruins made their first major trade of the offseason.
Looking to fill one of their biggest offseason needs, the Bruins acquired Utah Mammoth forward JJ Peterka at the state of the 2026 NFL Draft.
“The Utah Mammoth are sending JJ Peterka to the Boston Bruins,” ESPN hockey reporter Emily Kaplan first reported via X. “Utah’s return is multiple first round picks, sources said.”
The Munich, Germany standout spent the 2025-26 season in Utah where he appeared in 82 regular-season games and tallied 25 goals and 22 assists for 47 points as well as a plus-6 rating. During the Mammoth’s Stanley Cup Playoff run, he played in six games, did not record a stat, and had a minus-3 rating.
He was a 2020 third-round draft pick by the Buffalo Sabres and stayed with the organization until he was traded to Utah for Michael Kesselring and Josh Doan on June 26, 2025. He plays at right wing.
The trade is the second overall trade of the offseason for the Bruins, but the first that involves a player addition.
Earlier in the month, Boston traded the rights to unsigned forward Andre Gasseau and a fourth-round pick (No. 120) this year to the San Jose Sharks in exchange for two picks, a fourth rounder (No. 104) and a fifth rounder (No. 157).
Specific to this deal, Utah landed Boston’s No. 23-overall pick in this year’s draft and Florida’s 2028 first-round pick. If the Panthers’ pick is inside the top 10 after the Draft Lottery, the Bruins have the option to transfer their 2029 pick instead.
With the move, Boston will not have a selection in the first round on Friday night barring another trade, and will have seven picks on Saturday.
The Bruins will select once in the second round (No. 56 overall), once in the third round (No. 88 overall), three times in the fourth round (No. 104, No. 111, No. 122 overall), once in the fifth round (No. 157 overall), and once in the seventh round (No. 216 overall).
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