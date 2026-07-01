Report: Bruins Acquire Defenseman Will Borgen in Trade With Rangers
The Boston Bruins continue to stay busy in the market.
The organization has traded two picks, a 2027 second-rounder and a conditional 2028 third-rounder to the New York Rangers for defenseman Will Borgen, according to a report from New York Post Sports’ Mollie Walker.
“#NYR are trading Will Borgen to the Bruins in exchange for a 2027 second-round pick and a conditional 2028 third-rounder,” said Walker via X. “Condition is that the Rangers receive Boston's 2028 second-round pick if Boston makes the conference final in either 2026-27 or 2027-28 and Borgen plays in 50% of team's playoff games.”
Borgen has been with the Rangers since 2024. Last season, he skated in 75 games and tallied five goals and 10 assists for 15 points and had a plus-3 rating.
Prior to his time with the Rangers, he had stints with the Buffalo Sabres and the Seattle Kraken.
The Moorhead, Minn., native was a 2015 fourth-round draft pick by the Sabres and is a St. Cloud State product.
The move marks not only the second trade of the day for the Bruins, but also the second trade of the day with the Rangers.
Earlier in the day, Boston traded goalie Joonas Korpisalo to New York for forward Kalle Vaisanen and a 2028 fourth-round draft pick.
The Bruins have also been busy with the start of Free Agency which opened on noon ET on Wednesday. So far, Boston has signed defensemen Connor Clifton and Jordan Harris as well as lost one of its two free agents in forward Viktor Arvidsson. Arvidsson signed a two-year deal with the Detroit Red Wings.
Borgen is entering his second year of a five-year, $20.5 million deal ($4.1 million annually). His current contract is up at the end of the 2029-30 season.
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