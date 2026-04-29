Start Time For Game 6 Between Boston Bruins and Buffalo Sabres Announced
The start time for Game 6 between the Boston Bruins and the Buffalo Sabres has been announced by the NHL.
The two teams will square off on Friday at TD Garden in Boston, Mass. Puck drop is set for 7:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN, MSG-B, and NESN in the U.S. In Canada, it will air on SN360 and TVAS2. Buffalo leads the series 3-2.
The game marks one of six Game 6’s in the opening round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
The first Game 6 will be on Wednesday night between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Philadelphia Flyers in Philadelphia. Puck drop is set for 7:30 p.m. on TNT and truTV. The Flyers hold the series lead 3-2.
On Thursday, the slate continues with two Game 6’s. The first will be the Dallas Stars at the Minnesota Wild at 7:30 p.m. on TNT and truTV while the other game will be the Edmonton Oilers at the Anaheim Ducks at 10 p.m. on the same networks. In those series, Minnesota and Anaheim both lead 3-2.
Friday night will consist of three Game 6’s. Joining the Bruins and Sabres is the Tampa Bay Lightning at the Montreal Canadiens at 7 p.m. on ESPN2 and the Vegas Golden Knights at the Utah Mammoth at 10 p.m. on ESPN. Both of those series are tied 2-2.
If any Game 7’s are necessary, the start times and networks will be announced later in the week. They are scheduled to be played on Saturday and Sunday.
Series Overview:
Game 1
Sabres win 4-3 (series BUF 1-0)
The Sabres took the first game of the series 4-3 at home on April 19 to jump out to an early 1-0 series lead. The Bruins held a 2-0 lead at the midway point of the third period, but the Sabres scored four goals in the final eight minutes of regulation to secure the win. Tage Thompson led the charge for Buffalo with two goals.
Game 2
Bruins win 4-2 (series tied at 1)
In the second game of the series, Boston responded and won 4-2 in Buffalo on April 21 to tie the series at. The Bruins’ success was highlighted by a three-goal second period. The Sabres attempted a late comeback, but unlike Game 1, the Bruins held them off to pick up the win.
Game 3
Sabres win 3-1 (series BUF 2-1)
Buffalo regained the series lead in Game 3 after defeating the Bruins 3-1 on Thursday at TD Garden in Boston. Tanner Jeannot put the Bruins on the board first in the second period, but the Sabres scored three unanswered goals to earn the come from behind win.
Game 4
Sabres win 6-1 (series BUF 3-1)
The Sabres dominated the Bruins 6-1 in Game 4 of the series on Sunday in the second game played at TD Garden. Buffalo scored four of its six goals in the first period which included two off turnovers. Bruins center Sean Kuraly scored a short-handed goal with 40 seconds remaining in the contest to prevent a shutout.
Game 5
Bruins win 2-1 (series BUF 3-2)
The Bruins extended the series with a 2-1 overtime win on Tuesday night in Buffalo. Right winger David Pastrnak scored the game-winning goal at the 9:14 mark of the extra frame after the Sabres had a turnover.
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