Three Bruins Make IIHF World Championship Semifinals, Team USA Gets Eliminated by Canada in Quarterfinals
The 2026 IIHF Men’s World Championship quarterfinals took place on Thursday between Swiss Life Arena in Zurich, Switzerland and BCF Arena in Fribourg, Switzerland.
Eight teams competed in the first round of the playoff after advancing past the preliminary rounds by being the top four teams in their groups.
The teams that made it to the quarterfinals are Finland, Czechia, United States, Canada, Switzerland, Sweden, Norway, and Latvia.
In the first game of the quarterfinals, Team Finland took on Team Czechia which Finland won 4-1. The game featured two Bruins, defenseman Henri Jokiharju on Team Finland and forward Matěj Blümel on Team Czechia.
Jokiharju skated for 19:22, but did not tally a goal or assist while Blümel was on the ice for 16:40 and also did not record a stat.
Bruins goalie Joonas Korpisalo is also on Team Finland, however did not play in the quarterfinal game.
In the second game of the day, Team USA played Team Canada. Canada defeated the United States 4-0 which knocked the USA out of the tournament.
Four Bruins played in the game in forward James Hagens, forward Alex Steeves, and defenseman Mason Lohrei on Team USA as well as forward Fraser Minten on Team Canada.
All four Boston players saw action in the playoff game. Hagens was on the ice for 7:09 while Lohrei skated for 21:47, Steeves for 13:05, and Minten for 13:03. None of them recorded a goal or assist.
Canada’s goals in the quarterfinals win came from forward Macklin Celebrini (San Jose Sharks) at the 18:31 mark of the first period, forward Dylan Holloway (St. Louis Blues) at 9:48 in the second, forward Connor Brown (New Jersey Devils) at 18:01 in the third, and forward Sidney Crosby (Pittsburgh Penguins) at 18:41 in the third.
With the defeat, the United States will finish eighth in the rankings.
In the final two games of the day, Team Switzerland will play against Team Sweden and Team Norway will take on Team Latvia. Those games are scheduled for 2:20 p.m. ET.
After a day off on Friday, the four teams remaining will square off in the semifinals on Saturday at Swiss Life Arena.
The two winners will play in the gold medal game while the two losers will face off in the bronze medal game, both on Sunday.
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