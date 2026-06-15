Three Former Bruins Win Stanley Cup With Carolina Hurricanes
The 2025-26 NHL season officially came to a close on Sunday night after the Carolina Hurricanes defeated the Vegas Golden Knights 3-0 in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Finals to win the trophy.
In the game, the Hurricanes scored one goal in each period to cement the win. The first came from left winger Taylor Hall at the 3:47 mark of the opening frame, followed by one from right winger Jackson Blake at 13:31 of the second, and the final by left winger Nikolaj Ehlers at 18:52 of the third which was an empty netter.
Hurricanes goalie Brandon Bussi also had an exceptional performance as he made 22 saves and earned his third shutout of the season.
Out of the players to hoist Carolina’s second-ever Stanley Cup, three of them are former Bruins- Bussi, Hall, and defenseman Mike Reilly.
Reilly skated in 95 games for Boston between 2021-23 before signing with the Florida Panthers as a free agent on July 1, 2023. During his time with the Bruins, he totaled four goals and 22 assists for 26 points. He joined Carolina on July 1, 2025, after signing with the organization as a free agent.
Like Reilly, Hall also played for the Bruins from 2021-23 after being traded by Buffalo. In his stint with Boston, Hall appeared in 158 games and tallied 44 goals and 67 assists for 111 points. He was traded to Chicago on June 26, 2023, alongside left winger Nick Foligno for defensemen Ian Mitchell and Alec Regula. Hall joined Carolina after being traded by Chicago on Jan. 24, 2025.
Bussi played for the Providence Bruins from 2022-25. He signed with the organization as a free agent on March 30, 2022, after his collegiate career at Western Michigan.
He saw time in 111 games and boasted a 2.62 goals against average, a .915 save percentage, and a 63-31-12 record in the regular season. In the Calder Cup Playoffs, he tallied a 2.25 goals against average, a .923 save percentage, and a 3-7 record in 10 games in 2023, 2024, and 2025.
He signed with Florida as a free agent on July 1, 2025, and was claimed off waivers by Carolina on Oct. 5, 2025.
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