Two Boston Bruins Named to Team USA's Preliminary Roster For IIHF World Championship
Two Boston Bruins players have made the preliminary roster for Team USA in the IIHF Men’s World Championship.
Forward James Hagens and defenseman Mason Lohrei were two of 25 players named to the roster on Thursday.
"We're excited about our group," said Brett Peterson (Northborough, Mass.), general manager of the 2026 U.S. Men's National Team and assistant general manager of the NHL's Florida Panthers in the official press release. "We've got a good blend of players that are excited about representing our country and competing for a gold medal. We're looking forward to the tournament and know Switzerland will be a great host."
Hagens, who was the Bruins’ first-round draft pick in 2025, joined the organization after spending two seasons at Boston College. He inked his first professional deal with Providence on March 23 and signed his entry-level contract with Boston on April 8 after playing six games for Providence.
He skated in five games for the Bruins before their season ended and tallied one assist for one point.
“Well, I think it's really imperative for him to continue to be playing,” said Bruins general manager Don Sweeney on Wednesday. “I mean, ideally, I'd rather be watching him play last night in Springfield, to tell you the honest truth. The rules are the rules and how we navigate it in terms of getting James experience at this point in time, that was part of it. Going to Providence for a period of time, getting into regular season games, playing in the playoffs, and now he has the benefit of going to play in the Worlds, and that's a longer tournament than people realize. It's going to be a great opportunity… He now has a chance to be part of a locker room of star players on other teams and earn ice time. Like that's what it's all about.”
Lohrei wrapped up his third season with Boston this year. In 2025-26, he appeared in 73 regular-season games and notched seven goals and 19 assists for 26 points as well as tallied a +17 rating. He saw time in three of the Bruins’ playoff games, but did not record a stat.
The pair are two of five Bruins that will compete in the World Championship.
Fraser Minten will be a part of Team Canada while Joonas Korpisalo and Henri Jokiharju will be on Team Finland.
The event will take place from May 15-31 in Zurich and Fribourg, Switzerland.
Follow us on Twitter/X, Facebook, YouTube, Threads, Bluesky, and Instagram for the latest Boston Bruins news.