Two Bruins Win Gold With Team Finland in 2026 IIHF Men's World Championship
The 2026 IIHF Men’s World Championship concluded on Sunday with the bronze and gold medal games.
In the bronze medal game, Team Norway defeated Team Canada 3-2 in overtime to win the medal and place third.
Forward Emilio Pettersen (AHL’s Texas Stars) put Norway on the board 1-0 with a goal at the 6:44 mark of the first period, assisted by defenseman Christian Kaasastul.
In the second period, defenseman Stian Solberg (Anaheim Ducks) added to Norway’s lead 2-0 with a goal at 12:29 with help from forward Michael Brandsegg-Nygard (Detroit Red Wings) and defenseman Johannes Johannesen.
After going into the second intermission down a pair of goals, Team Canada rallied and recorded two goals in the third to knot things at 2, both by forward Robert Thomas (St. Louis Blues).
The first came at 18:44 and was unassisted while the second came at 19:52 and was assisted by forward Ryan O’Reilly (Nashville Predators) and forward Macklin Celebrini (San Jose Sharks).
In overtime, Norway forward Noah Steen scored the game-winning goal at 3:32 to cement the bronze medal for the team.
Bruins forward Fraser Minten played on Team Canada during the tournament. In the bronze medal game, he skated for 10:16, but did not record a stat.
In the gold medal game between Team Switzerland and Team Finland, the two teams skated to a scoreless tie in regulation.
Forward Konsta Helenius (Buffalo Sabres) scored the golden goal at 10:42 of overtime to give Finland the 1-0 victory over Switzerland. His goal was assisted by forward Anton Lundell (Florida Panthers) and defenseman Mikko Lehtonen.
Two Bruins were on Finland’s roster- defenseman Henri Jokiharju and goalie Joonas Korpisalo. In the title game, Jokiharju skated for 15:14 of regulation. Korpisalo did not play.
Henri Jokiharju also made the Men’s Worlds All-Star Team alongside goalie Leonardo Genoni (Switzerland), defenseman Roman Josi (Switzerland), Celebrini, forward Sven Andrighetto (Switzerland), and Aleksander Barkov (Finland). Josi won MVP.
With the final results, Finland wins the gold medal and the tournament, Switzerland takes the silver medal, and Norway takes the bronze.
Canada came in fourth, Czechia in fifth place, Latvia in sixth, Sweden in seventh, United States in eighth, Slovakia in ninth, Germany in 10th, Austria in 11th, Denmark in 12th, Slovenia in 13th, Hungary in 14th, Italy in 15th, and Great Britain in 16th.
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