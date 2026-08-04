What the Boston Bruins Depth Chart Could Look Like at 2026 Training Camp
It's August, which means the beginning of the end of the National Hockey League offseason, as teams are just a little over a month from returning to the ice for the 2026-27 season. Specifically for the Boston Bruins, Rookie Camp begins Sept.11, with training camp set to open five days later on the 16th.
Boston had two major needs during the offseason, picking up another top-six player and adding defensvie depth, especially on the right side. For the most part it was successful with both endeavors, but for the emost part we'll have to see how the new additions click with their new teams.
As for departures, Boston traded away its first-round draft pick, No. 23 overall, to Utah in the deal to acquire in the 2026 NHL Entry Draft, notably trading their first-round pick (No. 23 overall) to the Utah Mammoth for forward John-Jason Peterka.
Backup goaltender Joonas Korpisalo was traded to the New York Rangers, forward Viktor Arvidsson left in free agency to sign with the Detroit Red Wings and defenseman Andrew Peeke inked a deal with Utah. Fabian Lysell, the Bruins' 2021 first-round pick, was traded to the Colorado Avalanche, while a handful of prospects signed with other teams.
We never want to say that the training camp roster set in stone, but the Bruins only have approximately $5.3 million cap space, and could save a good chunk of it for the trading deadline or helping sign a couple of the five players who will be unrestricted free agents after this season. They're marked with "-u" and the restricted free against after this season with an "-r" below.
Otherwise, the biggest question during the early part of the regualr season will be figuring out how all the defensive pieces go together:
Center
Elias Lindholm
Pavel Zacha-u
Fraser Minten-r
Sean Kuraly-u
Matthew Poitras
Lindholm is listed first, but the guess here is that Boston will open camp with Zacha on the top line. There's been a lot of talk that that the Bruins need a true upgrade at the position, but it's hard to argue with Zacha's 30 goals and 35 assists for 65 points in 78 games last season. Besides, the issue isn't as glaring with Minten stepping up for 17 goals and 18 assists for 35 points. Zacha and Kuraly will both be free agents after this season so there's bound to be some movement. James Hagens could eventually be an option at center.
Left Wing
John-Jason Peterka
Casey Mittelstadt-u
James Hagens
Tanner Jeannot
Alex Steeves
The Bruins wanted an upgrade in the top six and believe the found it with the trade for Peterka. who will likely play on the first line. He went from 68 points (27 goals, 41 assists) in 77 games with the Buffalo Sabres in 2024-25, to 47 points (25 goals, 22 assists) in 82 games with the Utah Mammoth last season. His power-play production also went from 18 points to just five. Peterka is still only 24, and has four years remaining on his five-year contract, and the Bruins coaches could be a really good fit for him. The player to watch is Mittelstadt, who only had 15 goals last season and is heading into the final year of his contract that will pay him $5,75 million this season.
Right Wing
David Pastrnak
Morgan Geekie
Marat Khusnutdinov-r
Mark Kastelic
Mikey Eyssimont -u
At age 30, Pastrnak is coming off his fourth-straight 100 -point season and showing no signs of slowing down. All eyes will be on how well he clicks with Peterka, and if the coaching staff will put them on the power-play together (they're definitely going to try). With 39 goals, 29 assists and 68 points in 81 games last season, hard-shooting Geekie showed his breakout season wasn't a fluke and he can be a rock on the second line. Khusnutdinov was a bit of a surprise last season, finishing with 33 points (15 goals, 18 assists) in 77 games and showed a lot of poise. We really like the idea of a high-energy third line with Minten and Hagens, all between the ages of 19 and 24.
Left Defense
Hampus Lindholm
Nikita Zadorov
Mason Lohrei-r
Jonathan Aspirot
Jordan Harris
Don't overlook Lindholm, who is a terrific skater, can play a lot of minutes and is an alternate captain for the Bruins. He's also 6-4, 217 pounds. The key for him may just be staying healthy as he spent the second half of last season dealing with small fracture in his foot. Coming off averaging a career-high 20:53 per game, Zadorov is going to to get a lot of ice time, but is also coming off a torn MCL "off the bone" that he played through during the playoffs. The player to watch is Lohrei, who was mentioned in a lot of trade speculation yet will be 25. He still has a lot of potential, however will be a restricted free agent after this season Boston needs to make decision on whether he's a good fit for the Bruins or not. If you're looking for a possible surprise player to make the team out of camp, keep an eye on 22-year-old prospect Frederic Brunet.
Right Defense
Charlie McAvoy
Will Borgen
Henri Jokiharju
Connor Clifton
One of the keys to the offseason was improving on the right side behind McAvoy, so the Bruins traded for Borgen and brought back Clifton. After three seasons on other rosters, he's 31, but should bring some stability and depth. The player to watch is Jokiharju, who won't do a lot offensively, but has really improved in the other parts of his game and is beginning to fulfill the potential that made him the 29th-overall selection by the Chicago Blackhawks in the 2017 NHL Draft.
Goaltender
Jeremy Swayman
Michael DiPietro-u
Swayman was a Vezina Trophy finalist after posting a career-high 31 wins (31-18-4 record), a 2.71 goals-against average, and a .908 save percentage. He's going to be the primary guy. It's nice to see Michael Dipietro get his chance after being so solid in the AHL and winning the league's Aldege "Baz" Bastien Award as the most outstanding goaltender. The Bruins had to promote him or risk another team picking him up, which is why it traded Joonas Korpisalo to open the roster spot. When the Bruins need help, the options include Jiri Patera, who signed a one-year, two-way contract for the season, Simon Zajicek and Luke Cavallin and Max Lundgren
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