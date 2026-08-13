Where Bruins' Charlie McAvoy Ranks in NHL Network's Top 20 Defensemen

NHL Network's Top 20 Defensemen Right Now list has a total of:

• 21 total All-Star Game appearances

• 11 All-Rookie team honors

• Seven Norris Trophies

• Seven Olympic Gold Medals

• Four Calder Trophies

• Two Conn Smythe Trophies

• Six Stanley Cups



What do you think of… pic.twitter.com/lojAgF9y4V