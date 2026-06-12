Where David Pastrnak, Jeremy Swayman Finished in Hart Memorial Trophy Voting
The NHL announced the winner of the 2026 Hart Memorial Trophy on Thursday night ahead of Game 6 between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Carolina Hurricanes in the Stanley Cup Finals.
This year’s Hart Memorial Trophy, which is given out annually to the league's MVP, was awarded to Tampa Bay forward Nikita Kucherov.
Kucherov earned the honor after tallying 1,436 points on 72 first-place selections, 60 second-place selections, 52 third-place selections, and 12 fourth-place selections.
He narrowly beat out Edmonton forward Connor McDavid who boasted 1,426 points and 68 first-place votes. The other finalist, Colorado forward Nathan MacKinnon, came in third place with 1,297 points.
In total, two Bruins received votes for the award. Forward David Pastrnak finished in sixth place in the voting with 82 points on one third-place vote, 11 fourth-place votes, and 44 fifth-place votes.
This season for the Bruins, Pastrnak played in 77 regular-season games and recorded 29 goals and 71 assists for 100 points. He also had three goals and four assists for seven points in Boston’s postseason run.
He marked the only Bruin to surpass 100 points this season.
Goalie Jeremy Swayman earned two points on a pair of fifth-place selections. He tied for 18th place in the results.
Swayman made 54 starts in 55 appearances in the regular season and put up a 2.71 goals against average, a .908 save percentage, and a 31-18-4 record. He was also credited with two shutouts.
During the Stanley Cup Playoffs, the 27-year-old logged a 2.91 goals against average, a .906 save percentage, and a 2-4 record.
Swayman was also a finalist for the 2026 Vezina Trophy which is given to the best goalie in the league. He finished in third place with 46 points. Tampa Bay’s Andrei Vasilevskiy picked up the honor after tallying 114 points and 17 first-place votes.
In total, five Bruins have won the award in its history. Eddie Shore picked up the honor four times in 1933, 1935, 1936, and 1938. Bill Cowley took home the award in 1941 and 1943 while Milt Schmidt won it in 1951, Bobby Orr was a three-time recipient in 1970, 1971, and 1972, and Phil Esposito won it in 1969 and 1974.
Former Bruins captain Joe Thornton won the trophy in 2006 in the same season he was traded by Boston to the San Jose Sharks. He logged 125 points between the two teams during the 2005-26 season.
2026 Hart Memorial Trophy Voting Results:
Hart Memorial Trophy Winners:
- 2026: Nikita Kucherov, Tampa Bay Lightning
- 2025: Connor Hellebuyck, Winnipeg Jets
- 2024: Nathan MacKinnon, Colorado Avalanche
- 2023: Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers
- 2022: Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs
- 2021: Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers
- 2020: Leon Draisaitl, Edmonton Oilers
- 2019: Nikita Kucherov, Tampa Bay Lightning
- 2018: Taylor Hall, New Jersey Devils
- 2017: Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers
- 2016: Patrick Kane, Chicago Blackhawks
- 2015: Carey Price, Montreal Canadiens
- 2014: Sidney Crosby, Pittsburgh Penguins
- 2013: Alex Ovechkin, Washington Capitals
- 2012: Evgeni Malkin, Pittsburgh Penguins
- 2011: Corey Perry, Anaheim Ducks
- 2010: Henrik Sedin, Vancouver Canucks
- 2009: Alex Ovechkin, Washington Capitals
- 2008: Alex Ovechkin, Washington Capitals
- 2007: Sidney Crosby, Pittsburgh Penguins
- 2006: Joe Thornton, Boston Bruins/San Jose Sharks
- 2004: Martin St. Louis, Tampa Bay Lightning
- 2003: Peter Forsberg, Colorado Avalanche
- 2002: Jose Theodore, Montreal Canadiens
- 2001: Joe Sakic, Colorado Avalanche
- 2000: Chris Pronger, St. Louis Blues
- 1999: Jaromir Jagr, Pittsburgh Penguins
- 1998: Dominik Hasek, Buffalo Sabres
- 1997: Dominik Hasek, Buffalo Sabres
- 1996: Mario Lemieux, Pittsburgh Penguins
- 1995: Eric Lindros, Philadelphia Flyers
- 1994: Sergei Fedorov, Detroit Red Wings
- 1993: Mario Lemieux, Pittsburgh Penguins
- 1992: Mark Messier, New York Rangers
- 1991: Brett Hull, St. Louis Blues
- 1990: Mark Messier, Edmonton Oilers
- 1989: Wayne Gretzky, Los Angeles Kings
- 1988: Mario Lemieux, Pittsburgh Penguins
- 1987: Wayne Gretzky, Edmonton Oilers
- 1986: Wayne Gretzky, Edmonton Oilers
- 1985: Wayne Gretzky, Edmonton Oilers
- 1984: Wayne Gretzky, Edmonton Oilers
- 1983: Wayne Gretzky, Edmonton Oilers
- 1982: Wayne Gretzky, Edmonton Oilers
- 1981: Wayne Gretzky, Edmonton Oilers
- 1980: Wayne Gretzky, Edmonton Oilers
- 1979: Bryan Trottier, New York Islanders
- 1978: Guy Lafleur, Montreal Canadiens
- 1977: Guy Lafleur, Montreal Canadiens
- 1976: Bobby Clarke, Philadelphia Flyers
- 1975: Bobby Clarke, Philadelphia Flyers
- 1974: Phil Esposito, Boston Bruins
- 1973: Bobby Clarke, Philadelphia Flyers
- 1972: Bobby Orr, Boston Bruins
- 1971: Bobby Orr, Boston Bruins
- 1970: Bobby Orr, Boston Bruins
- 1969: Phil Esposito, Boston Bruins
- 1968: Stan Mikita, Chicago Blackhawks
- 1967: Stan Mikita, Chicago Blackhawks
- 1966: Bobby Hull, Chicago Blackhawks
- 1965: Bobby Hull, Chicago Blackhawks
- 1964: Jean Beliveau, Montreal Canadiens
- 1963: Gordie Howe, Detroit Red Wings
- 1962: Jacques Plante, Montreal Canadiens
- 1961: Bernie Geoffrion, Montreal Canadiens
- 1960: Gordie Howe, Detroit Red Wings
- 1959: Andy Bathgate, New York Rangers
- 1958: Gordie Howe, Detroit Red Wings
- 1957: Gordie Howe, Detroit Red Wings
- 1956: Jean Beliveau, Montreal Canadiens
- 1955: Ted Kennedy, Toronto Maple Leafs
- 1954: Al Rollins, Chicago Blackhawks
- 1953: Gordie Howe, Detroit Red Wings
- 1952: Gordie Howe, Detroit Red Wings
- 1951: Milt Schmidt, Boston Bruins
- 1950: Chuck Rayner, New York Rangers
- 1949: Sid Abel, Detroit Red Wings
- 1948: Buddy O'Connor, New York Rangers
- 1947: Maurice Richard, Montreal Canadiens
- 1946: Max Bentley, Chicago Blackhawks
- 1945: Elmer Lach, Montreal Canadiens
- 1944: Babe Pratt, Toronto Maple Leafs
- 1943: Bill Cowley, Boston Bruins
- 1942: Tommy Anderson, Brooklyn Americans
- 1941: Bill Cowley, Boston Bruins
- 1940: Ebbie Goodfellow, Detroit Red Wings
- 1939: Toe Blake, Montreal Canadiens
- 1938: Eddie Shore, Boston Bruins
- 1937: Babe Siebert, Montreal Canadiens
- 1936: Eddie Shore, Boston Bruins
- 1935: Eddie Shore, Boston Bruins
- 1934: Aurele Joliat, Montreal Canadiens
- 1933: Eddie Shore, Boston Bruins
- 1932: Howie Morenz, Montreal Canadiens
- 1931: Howie Morenz, Montreal Canadiens
- 1930: Nels Stewart, Montreal Maroons
- 1929: Roy Worters, New York Americans
- 1928: Howie Morenz, Montreal Canadiens
- 1927: Herb Gardiner, Montreal Canadiens
- 1926: Nels Stewart, Montreal Maroons
- 1925: Billy Burch, Hamilton Tigers
- 1924: Frank Nighbor, Ottawa Senators
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