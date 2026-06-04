Which Boston Bruins Have Won the King Clancy Memorial Trophy
On Thursday, the NHL announced the recipient of this year’s King Clancy Memorial Trophy which is given annually to a player in the league that shows leadership both on and off the ice as well as has contributed to his community.
The winner for 2026 was Minnesota Wild forward Marcus Foligno.
“The King Clancy Memorial Trophy was presented in 1988 by the NHL’s Board of Governors in honor of Frank “King” Clancy, a beloved figure in the League for decades as a player, referee, coach, manager and goodwill ambassador,” said the NHL on its website. “A three-time Stanley Cup champion and 1958 inductee to the Hockey Hall of Fame, Clancy was voted as one of the 100 Greatest NHL Players during the League’s Centennial Celebration in 2017.”
According to the press release, Foligno contributed to making the Janis Foligno Foundation which was created to honor his mother Janis who passed away from breast cancer. He also participated in the Foligno Face-Off which raised over $200,000 for breast cancer research, and is a Hockey Fights Cancer Champion.
Foligno will be given a $25,000 donation from the league which will go to the Janis Foligno Foundation.
The King Clancy Memorial Trophy has been handed out each year since the 1987-88 season. Calgary Flames forward Lanny McDonald was the first player to be honored with the award in 1988.
Three Bruins have won the award since its inception- defenseman Ray Bourque in 1992, forward Dave Poulin in 1993, and forward Patrice Bergeron in 2013.
In his off the ice work, Bergeron is most known for his creation of Patrice’s Pals which gave kids from local hospitals and other programs in the area the opportunity to watch a Bruins game from the suites as well as experience being a VIP guest.
Bourque and Poulin’s wins marked the first time that there were back-to-back winners from one organization for the award. The only other time it has happened was in 2019 and 2020 for the Minnesota Wild when forward Jason Zucker took the trophy in 2019 and defenseman Mathew Dumba was honored with it in 2020.
Below is the full list of trophy winners.
King Clancy Memorial Trophy Winners:
- 2026: Marcus Foligno, Minnesota Wild
- 2025: Aleksander Barkov, Florida Panthers
- 2024: Anders Lee, New York Islanders
- 2023: Mikael Backlund, Calgary Flames
- 2022: P.K. Subban, New Jersey Devils
- 2021: Pekka Rinne, Nashville Predators
- 2020: Mathew Dumba, Minnesota Wild
- 2019: Jason Zucker, Minnesota Wild
- 2018: Daniel Sedin & Henrik Sedin, Vancouver Canucks
- 2017: Nick Foligno, Columbus Blue Jackets
- 2016: Henrik Sedin, Vancouver Canucks
- 2015: Henrik Zetterberg, Detroit Red Wings
- 2014: Andrew Ference, Edmonton Oilers
- 2013: Patrice Bergeron, Boston Bruins
- 2012: Daniel Alfredsson, Ottawa Senators
- 2011: Doug Weight, New York Islanders
- 2010: Shane Doan, Phoenix Coyotes
- 2009: Ethan Moreau, Edmonton Oilers
- 2008: Vincent Lecavalier, Tampa Bay Lightning
- 2007: Saku Koivu, Montreal Canadiens
- 2006: Olaf Kolzig, Washington Capitals
- 2004: Jarome Iginla, Calgary Flames
- 2003: Brendan Shanahan, Detroit Red Wings
- 2002: Ron Francis, Carolina Hurricanes
- 2001: Shjon Podein, Colorado Avalanche
- 2000: Curtis Joseph, Toronto Maple Leafs
- 1999: Rob Ray, Buffalo Sabres
- 1998: Kelly Chase, St. Louis Blues
- 1997: Trevor Linden, Vancouver Canucks
- 1996: Kris King, Winnipeg Jets
- 1995: Joe Nieuwendyk, Calgary Flames
- 1994: Adam Graves, New York Rangers
- 1993: Dave Poulin, Boston Bruins
- 1992: Ray Bourque, Boston Bruins
- 1991: Dave Taylor, Los Angeles Kings
- 1990: Kevin Lowe, Edmonton Oilers
- 1989: Bryan Trottier, New York Islanders
- 1988: Lanny McDonald, Calgary Flames
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