Boston Bruins On SI

Why Optimism Returned to the Boston Bruins: Statistical Breakdown and 2026 Leaders

A look at the top three players each of the major categories during the 2025-26 NFL regular season

Christopher Walsh

The trade for center Fraser Minten, and his rapid development, are big reasons why Boston Bruins far are excited for the franchise's future.
The trade for center Fraser Minten, and his rapid development, are big reasons why Boston Bruins far are excited for the franchise's future. / Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

Boston Bruins fans were in a bit of a fink last summer, and with good reason. Coming off a 33-39-10 season and last-place finish in the Atlantic Division, the team missed the Stanely Cup Playoffs for the first time since the 2015-16 season.

Head coach Jim Montgomery was fired 20 games into the season, and Joe Sacco went 24-30-6 as the interim. Marco Strum was hired to take the team in a different direction, but was best known as a coach for leading the German National Team to the quarterfinals in the 2016 and 2017 World Championships, and 2018 Winter Olympics. He was just the seventh European head coach in NHL history.

The goaltending had struggled, the hangover of the Brad Marchand trade to Florida to try and win a Stanley Cup was still was hurting, and general manager Don Sweeney didn’t make any major offseason moves. The additions included forwards Viktor Arvidsson, Tanner Jeannot, Sean Kuraly, Michael Eyssimont, while top prospects like James Hagens (No. 7 pick in 2025 NHL Draft) and Dean Letourneau (2024 first-round pick) were heading back to Boston College, and Will Zellers (2025 second-round) was off to play at North Dakota.

Consequently, few were predicting a return to the playoffs.

Yet here the Bruins are, ready to take on the biggest surprise team of the 2026 season, the nemesis Buffalo Sabers, in the first round.

Strum is being mentioned as a coach of the year candidate. Sweeney looked like a genius for trading away defenseman Brandon Carlo to the Toronto Maple Leafs in exchange for prospect Fraser Minten, a 2026 first-round pick (top-five protected), and a fourth-round pick.

Minten developed faster than expected, totaling 35 points), and with recent addition Hagens makes up a high-energy third line. Defenseman Charlie McAvoy had a huge season. Morgan Geekie hit a nasty drought and still posted career-high numbers.

More than anything, optimism returned to the Bruins.

Here’s a statistical look at Boston’s improvement this season:

How Much Did The Bruins Change in a Year?

Category

2025-26

NHL Rank

2024-25

NHL Rank

Wins

45

8

33

29

Points

100

8

76

28

Win percentage

.610

8

.463

28

Regulation wins

33

T10

26

26

Shoout wins

4

T11

0

T30

Goals

268

T10

222

T27

Goals average

3.27

10

2.71

28

Goals Allowed

247

19

271

7

GA average

3.01

19

3.30

7

Shutouts

3

T15

7

T6

Power-play %

23.4

9

15.2

29

Penalty-kill %

77.0

24

76.3

24

Net PP %

19.6

12

9.6

30

Net PK %

77.7

28

78.8

25

Shots per game

27.0

21

26.5

29

SA per game

29.7

5

28.6

14

Faceoff %

53.1

4

51,7

8

Now for the individual leaders, including the top three players in each statistical category, plus who led the Bruins a year ago:

Games Played

1. Frank Minten 82
(tie) Mark Kastelic 82
(tie) Sean Kuraly 82
2024-25 Leader: Elias Lindholm, David Pastrnak and Pavel Zacha tied at 82

Goals

1. Morgan Geekie 39
2. Pavel Zacha 30
3. David Pastrnak 29
2024-25 Leader: David Pastrnak 43

Assists

1. David Pastrnak 71
2. Charlie McAvoy 50
3. Pavel Zacha 35
2024-25 Leader: David Pastrnak 63

Points

1. David Pastrnak 100
2. Morgan Geekie 68
3. Pavel Zacha 65
2024-25 Leader: David Pastrnak 106

Plus/Minus

1. Jonathan Aspirot +30
2. Fraser Minten +21
3. Viktor Arvidsson +20
2024-25 Leader: Nikita Zadorov +25

Penalty Minutes

1. Nikita Zadorov 152
2. Mark Kastelic 140
3. David Pastrnak 72
2024-25 Leader: Nikita Zadorov 14

Power Play Goals

1. Morgan Geekie 12

2. Pavel Zacha 11

3. David Pastrnak 10

2024-25 Leader: David Pastrnak 9

Shorthanded Goals

1. Mark Kastelic 1
(tie) Alex Steeves 1
No one else with one
2024-25 Leader: Pavel Zacaha 2

Game-Winning Goals

1. Viktor Arvidsson 6
(tie) Morgan Geekie 6
3. Pastrnak, Zacha, Kastelic tied with 4
2024-25 Leader: Brad Marchand and Pavel Zacha with 5

Overtime Goals

1. Pavel Zacha 2
(tie) Fraser Minten 2
3. Four players tied with 1
2024-25 Leader: David Pastrnak 3

dark. Next. College. Former College Players on 2026 NHL Stanley Cup Playoff Rosters

Finally, a look at the goaltending. We've already listed the team shutouts, which were down for the previous year, but that's one of the few statistics that declined. For this, though, we're going to focus on the starter:

Goaltending

Jeremy Swayman, 2025-26 (2024-25)
Games played: 54 (58)
Goaltending wins: 31 (22)
Goals against Average: 2.71 (3.11)
Save percentage: .908 (.892)
Shots against: 1,571(1,632)
Saves: 1,426 (1,456)
Goals allowed: 146 (176)

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Christopher Walsh
CHRISTOPHER WALSH

Christopher Walsh is the publisher of Boston Bruins On SI. He's also the founder of Alabama Crimson Tide On SI, which first published as BamaCentral in 2018, and the publisher of Nashville Predators On SI, along with the Boston College Eagles, Miami Hurricanes, and Vanderbilt Commodores sites. The longstanding sports writer is the author of 26 books including “100 Things Crimson Tide Fans Should Know and Do Before They Die” and “Nick Saban vs. College Football.” He's an eight-time honoree of Football Writers Association of America awards and three-time winner of the Herby Kirby Memorial Award, the Alabama Sports Writers Association’s highest writing honor for story of the year. In 2022, he was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA. Previous beats include the Green Bay Packers, Arizona Cardinals and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, along with Major League Baseball’s Arizona Diamondbacks. Originally from Minnesota and a graduate of the University of New Hampshire, he currently resides in Tuscaloosa.

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