Boston Bruins in 2026 NHL Draft: How to Watch, Selections, Latest Mocks
The Boston Bruins are getting ready for the 2026 NHL Draft which is set to take place on Friday and Saturday at KeyBank Center in Buffalo, N.Y.
On Friday, the NHL will hold Round 1 while Saturday will feature Rounds 2-7.
In total, the Bruins will have eight selections in this year’s draft- one first round pick (No. 23), one second round pick (No. 56), one third round pick (No. 88), three fourth round picks (No. 104, No. 111, No. 122), one fifth round pick (No. 157), and one seventh round pick (No. 216).
During last year’s draft, Boston selected seven prospects, most notably forward James Hagens from Boston College with the No. 7 overall pick. After his sophomore campaign in Chestnut Hill, Hagens signed an AHL amateur tryout agreement with Providence on March 23, then signed his entry deal with the Bruins on April 8 after six games in Providence.
The other prospects the Bruins selected in 2025 include forward Will Moore (Boston College) and defenseman Liam Pettersson (Djurgårdens IF, SHL) in the second round, forward Cooper Simpson (USHL’s Youngstown Phantoms/North Dakota) in the third round, defenseman Vashek Blanar (SHL’s HV71 U20/USHL’s Youngstown Phantoms draft pick/UMass commit) in the fourth round, forward Cole Chandler (Cape Breton Eagles, QMJHL) in the fifth round, and forward Kirill Yemelyanov (Loko Yaroslavl, MHL) in the sixth round.
Below is all the information for the event.
How to Watch: Boston Bruins in 2026 NHL Draft:
Who: Boston Bruins in 2026 NHL Entry Draft.
When: Friday, June 26 at 7 p.m. ET (Round 1) and Saturday, June 27 at 11 a.m. (Rounds 2-7).
Where: KeyBank Center, Buffalo, N.Y.
TV: ESPN, Sportsnet, TVA Sports (Friday); NHL Network, ESPN+, Sportsnet (Saturday).
Bruins’ 2026 Picks: 8- No. 23 (Round 1), No. 56 (Round 2), No. 88 (Round 3), No. 104 (Round 4), No. 111 (Round 4), No. 122 (Round 4), No. 157 (Round 5), No. 216 (Round 7).
Latest Mock: ESPN- defenseman Tommy Bleyl, QMJHL’s Moncton Wildcats/Michigan State commit.
Bleacher Report- forward Ilia Morozov, Miami Ohio.
Sporting News- defenseman Xavier Villeneuve, QMJHL’s Blainville-Boisbriand Armada/Boston University commit.
Elite Prospects- defenseman Xavier Villeneuve.
TSN- forward Nikita Klepov, OHL’s Saginaw Spirit, Michigan State commit.
NHL.com- Adam Kimelman: forward Elton Hermansson, HockeyAllsvenskan’s MoDo Hockey; Mike Morreale: defenseman Juho Piiparinen, Liiga’s Tappara.
Bruins 2025 Selections: James Hagens (No. 7, Round 1), Will Moore (No. 51, Round 2), Liam Pettersson (No. 61, Round 2), Cooper Simpson (No. 79, Round 3), Vashek Blanar (No. 100, Round 4), Cole Chandler (No. 133, Round 5), Kirill Yemelyanov (No. 165, Round 6).
2026 NHL Draft Top 10 Picks: Toronto Maple Leafs (No. 1), San Jose Sharks (No. 2), Vancouver Canucks (No. 3), Buffalo Sabres (No. 4), New York Rangers (No. 5), Calgary Flames (No. 6), Seattle Kraken (No. 7), Winnipeg Jets (No. 8), San Jose Sharks (No. 9), Nashville Predators (No. 10).
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