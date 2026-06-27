Boston Bruins Make Final Three Picks in 2026 NHL Draft
The Boston Bruins made their final picks in the 2026 NHL Draft on Saturday afternoon.
In the final three rounds, the Bruins had one pick in each round- one in the fifth at No. 157, one in the sixth at No. 170, and a final in the seventh at No. 216.
With the No. 157 overall pick, Boston drafted defenseman Jacob Vandeven from the GOHL’s Komoka Kings.
In 2025-26, Vandeven played in 47 games and logged 13 goals and 19 assists for 32 points.
The Bruins took goalie Roberto Henriquez
in the sixth round at No. 170, a pick they traded the Pittsburgh Penguins for earlier in the day.
Henriquez plays for the USHL’s Green Bay Gamblers. Last season, he played in 37 games and posted a 2.22 goals against average, a .921 save percentage, and a 21-9-4 record.
He is also a Boston College commit.
Boston’s final pick was in the seventh round at No. 216 and it took defenseman Cullen McCrate from the Fargo Force (USHL).
For the Force last season, McCrate played in 61 games and tallied 10 goals and 20 assists for 30 points.
He is a Michigan State commit.
With the selection, the Bruins finalize their 2026 draft class.
Boston Bruins 2026 NHL Draft Picks:
- 1st Round, No. 23 overall: Traded to Utah Mammoth along with Florida’s 2028 first round pick in exchange for forward JJ Peterka.
- 2nd Round, No. 56 overall: Goalie Yuri Ivanov, Russia
- 3rd Round, No. 88 overall: Forward Nils Bartholdsson, Sweden
- 4th Round, No. 104 overall: Forward Matvei Kotkov, Russia
- 4th Round, No. 122 overall: Forward Oscar Olsson, Sweden
- 5th Round, No. 157 overall: Defenseman Jacob Vandeven, Komoka Kings (GOHL)
- 6th Round, No. 170 overall: Goalie Roberto Henriquez, Green Bay Gamblers (USHL)
- 7th Round, No. 216 overall: Defenseman Cullen McCrate, Fargo Force (USHL)
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