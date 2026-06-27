Boston Bruins Select Goalie Yuri Ivanov in Second Round of 2026 NHL Draft
The Boston Bruins have made their first pick of the 2026 NHL Draft.
The Bruins have selected goalie Yuri Ivanov with the No. 56 overall pick (second round) of the 2026 NHL Draft.
Ivanov is Russian and currently plays for the MHK Spartak Moskva in the MHL. In the 2025-26 season, he played in 17 games for the team and boasted a 2.62 goals against average, a .924 save percentage, and a 13-3-1 record.
Ivanov marks the first player to be taken by the Bruins this year. Boston had the No. 23 overall pick in the first round, but traded it to the Utah Mammoth along with Florida’s 2028 first-round pick for forward JJ Peterka.
Boston will pick again in the third round at No. 88, three times in the fourth round at No. 104, No. 111, No. 122, once in the fifth round at No. 157, and a final time in the seventh round at No. 216.
Boston Bruins 2026 NHL Draft Picks:
- 1st Round, No. 23 overall: Traded to Utah Mammoth along with Florida’s 2028 first round pick in exchange for forward JJ Peterka.
- 2nd Round, No. 56 overall: Goalie Yuri Ivanov, Russia
- 3rd Round, No. 88 overall.
- 4th Round, No. 104 overall.
- 4th Round, No. 111 overall.
- 4th Round, No. 122 overall.
- 5th Round, No. 157 overall.
- 7th Round, No. 216 overall.
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