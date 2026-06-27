Boston Bruins Select Two, Make Trade in Fourth Round of 2026 NHL Draft
The Boston Bruins had their most action in the draft in the fourth round on Saturday afternoon.
With the team’s first pick of the round at No. 104, Boston took Russian forward Matvei Kotkov.
Kotkov currently plays for Loko Yaroslavl in the MHL. In 2025-26, he appeared in 36 games and tallied 14 goals and 17 assists for 31 points.
The Bruins were supposed to have the No. 111 pick as well, but traded it to the Pittsburgh Penguins for the No. 170 pick in the sixth round. Boston also sent a 2027 fourth-round pick from Winnipeg.
The team kept its final pick of the round at No. 122 and selected forward Oscar Olsson.
Olsson, a Stockholm, Sweden native, played for Örebro HK U20 in Sweden last season. During the 2025-26 season, he appeared in 32 games and tallied 14 goals and 16 assists for 30 points.
The 2026 NHL Draft will continue throughout Saturday. The Bruins will have three more selections in the draft- one in the fifth round at No. 157, one in the sixth round at No. 170, and one in the seventh round at No. 216.
Boston Bruins 2026 NHL Draft Picks:
- 1st Round, No. 23 overall: Traded to Utah Mammoth along with Florida’s 2028 first round pick in exchange for forward JJ Peterka.
- 2nd Round, No. 56 overall: Goalie Yuri Ivanov, Russia
- 3rd Round, No. 88 overall: Forward Nils Bartholdsson, Sweden
- 4th Round, No. 104 overall: Forward Matvei Kotkov, Russia
- 4th Round, No. 122 overall: Forward Oscar Olsson, Sweden
- 5th Round, No. 157 overall.
- 6th Round, No. 170 overall.
- 7th Round, No. 216 overall.
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