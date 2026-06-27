Bruins Pick Forward Nils Bartholdsson With No. 88 Pick in 2026 NHL Draft
The Boston Bruins have made another selection in the 2026 NHL Draft.
The Bruins picked forward Nils Bartholdsson out of Rogle BK in Sweden with the No. 88 overall pick in the third round.
Last season, the 18-year-old played in 32 games and tallied 23 goals and 19 assists for 42 points on the U20 team.
Bartholdsson marks the second player to be taken by the Bruins this year. Boston had the No. 23 overall pick in the first round, but traded it to the Utah Mammoth along with Florida’s 2028 first-round pick for forward JJ Peterka.
In the second round, the Bruins picked Russian goalie Yuri Ivanov at No. 56.
Boston will pick again in the fourth round at No. 104, No. 111, and No. 122, as well as once in the fifth round at No. 157, and a final time in the seventh round at No. 216.
Boston Bruins 2026 NHL Draft Picks:
- 1st Round, No. 23 overall: Traded to Utah Mammoth along with Florida’s 2028 first round pick in exchange for forward JJ Peterka.
- 2nd Round, No. 56 overall: Goalie Yuri Ivanov, Russia
- 3rd Round, No. 88 overall: Forward Nils Bartholdsson, Sweden
- 4th Round, No. 104 overall.
- 4th Round, No. 111 overall.
- 4th Round, No. 122 overall.
- 5th Round, No. 157 overall.
- 7th Round, No. 216 overall.
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