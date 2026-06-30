Boston Bruins 2026 Development Camp Notebook Day 2
The Boston Bruins continued development camp at Warrior Ice Arena in Brighton on Tuesday morning.
BRIGHTON, Mass. — Prospects took the ice at Warrior Ice Arena for Day 2 of Bruins development camp on Tuesday morning.
The defensemen started things off with on-ice warmups and drills followed by the forwards.
Below are the sights, sounds, and observations from the second day of the event.
Bruins 2026 Development Camp Day 2 Notes:
Session 1- Defensemen:
- Practice drills included gliding, skating around their sticks, and jumping over sticks.
- Liam Pettersson impressed during drills.
- Yuri Ivanov came out with the defensemen and stopped every puck that came his way.
- Liam Pettersson had some nice passes, but his shots went wide.
- Cullen McCrate is a speedy skater.
- Kyle Chauvette looked better on Tuesday with the defenseman than on Monday with the forwards. There looked to be improvement on Day 2.
- Loke Johansson led the wind down stretches for the defenseman at center ice.
Session 2- Forwards:
- Goalies Roberto Henriquez, Max Lundgren, and Max Macchioni were with the forwards on Tuesday.
- Dean Letourneau raced to the puck and scored a goal on Max Macchioni during a drill.
- Cooper Simpson just missed a tap in goal in the side of the net against Max Lundgren.
- Mason Marcellus scored on Roberto Henriquez.
- Nils Bartholdsson knocked in a goal against Max Lundgren.
Bruins 2026 Development Camp Day 2 Quotes:
- Will Zellers on coming to the NHL soon: “Yeah, for sure. I mean, college is such a hard, hard league to play in. Like no matter [if it’s] Hockey East, NCHC, it's so hard to play against grown men. So, kind of proving myself, not to everyone, but also to myself, that I can play in college and still score goals. And Juniors for sure helped my confidence a lot, made me kind of realize [the] NHL isn't too far of a reach away. Still got a lot of work to do, but it felt good after this year.”
- Cooper Simpson on Bruins development camp: “Yeah, it's a good experience. Coming back here, seeing all like the boys that were from last year and just all the new places and I don't know, it's a lot of fun. Just get better and keep training with all the fellow Bruins prospects.”
- Parker MacKay on Will Moore: “Thought Will had a good year. He faced some adversity as a freshman and I think that him being around Boston all summer is going to be great for him. He's training here. He's putting the work in. I think that you can expect a jump offensively for him next year and want to see him kind of pull a line together.”
Bruins 2026 Development Camp Day 2 Sights:
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