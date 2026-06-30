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Boston Bruins 2026 Development Camp Notebook Day 2

The Boston Bruins continued development camp at Warrior Ice Arena in Brighton on Tuesday morning.

Kim Rankin

Boston Bruins (NHLBruins) via X

BRIGHTON, Mass. — Prospects took the ice at Warrior Ice Arena for Day 2 of Bruins development camp on Tuesday morning. 

The defensemen started things off with on-ice warmups and drills followed by the forwards. 

Below are the sights, sounds, and observations from the second day of the event.

Bruins 2026 Development Camp Day 2 Notes:

Session 1- Defensemen:

  • Practice drills included gliding, skating around their sticks, and jumping over sticks. 
  • Liam Pettersson impressed during drills. 
  • Yuri Ivanov came out with the defensemen and stopped every puck that came his way. 
  • Liam Pettersson had some nice passes, but his shots went wide.
  • Cullen McCrate is a speedy skater.
  • Kyle Chauvette looked better on Tuesday with the defenseman than on Monday with the forwards. There looked to be improvement on Day 2. 
  • Loke Johansson led the wind down stretches for the defenseman at center ice.

Session 2- Forwards:

  • Goalies Roberto Henriquez, Max Lundgren, and Max Macchioni were with the forwards on Tuesday. 
  • Dean Letourneau raced to the puck and scored a goal on Max Macchioni during a drill. 
  • Cooper Simpson just missed a tap in goal in the side of the net against Max Lundgren. 
  • Mason Marcellus scored on Roberto Henriquez. 
  • Nils Bartholdsson knocked in a goal against Max Lundgren.

Bruins 2026 Development Camp Day 2 Quotes:

  • Will Zellers on coming to the NHL soon: “Yeah, for sure. I mean, college is such a hard, hard league to play in. Like no matter [if it’s] Hockey East, NCHC, it's so hard to play against grown men. So, kind of proving myself, not to everyone, but also to myself, that I can play in college and still score goals. And Juniors for sure helped my confidence a lot, made me kind of realize [the] NHL isn't too far of a reach away. Still got a lot of work to do, but it felt good after this year.”
  • Cooper Simpson on Bruins development camp: “Yeah, it's a good experience. Coming back here, seeing all like the boys that were from last year and just all the new places and I don't know, it's a lot of fun. Just get better and keep training with all the fellow Bruins prospects.”
  • Parker MacKay on Will Moore: “Thought Will had a good year. He faced some adversity as a freshman and I think that him being around Boston all summer is going to be great for him. He's training here. He's putting the work in. I think that you can expect a jump offensively for him next year and want to see him kind of pull a line together.”

Bruins 2026 Development Camp Day 2 Sights:

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Kim Rankin
KIM RANKIN

Kim Rankin is a lead writer for Boston Bruins on SI and Boston College On SI. A 2020 graduate of the University of Alabama. she joined Alabama Crimson Tide On SI in February 2024 covering baseball, softball, football, men’s basketball, and more for BamaCentral, but has also contributed to Missouri Tigers On SI. She previously worked as the brand manager at Tide 100.9 FM in Tuscaloosa, Ala. She has covered a wide variety of events including SEC Championships, NCAA Regionals, and bowl games.

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