Boston Bruins 2026 Development Camp Notebook Day 3
The Bruins held their first full group session of camp on Wednesday morning.
BRIGHTON, Mass.— Day 3 of Boston Bruins development camp took place at Warrior Ice Arena on Wednesday morning.
The prospects held a full group on-ice session for the first time of the event rather than separating the forwards and defensemen.
Below are some observations from the third day of development camp.
Bruins 2026 Development Camp Day 3 Observations:
- Jonathan Morello made a good block in front of the goal during the opening drill of the day.
- Roberto Henriquez had a couple of nice saves during the scrimmage which included one with his glove.
- Dean Letourneau rattled in a goal against Roberto Henriquez.
- Defensemen Kristian Kostadinski and Vashek Blanar both had impressive moments during the scrimmage in the second part of the session.
- One of the drills included a small scrimmage between the blue lines while players were separated into teams.
- Elliott Groenewold led wind down stretches at center ice.
- Jonathan Morello and Cullen McCrate passed the puck around at the end of the session.
- Dean Letourneau continued to be the best player on the ice at development camp. His speed, puck work, passes, and shots have been impressive all week.
Bruins 2026 Development Camp Day 3 Quotes:
- Elliott Groenewold on returning to Quinnipiac this season: “I think it was a pretty easy decision for me to go back and spend another year at Quinnipiac. I think I have some more to develop in my game and get better and kind of be more of a finished product once that time comes.”
- Elliott Groenewold on who is a challenge to go up against in drills: “I think [Dean] Letourneau. He was great today. He had a really great year last year. Even though he had a tough freshman year, he really bounced back and I give him a ton of credit for that. That's a hard thing to do and he's really grown his game. Another guy is Cooper Simpson. I thought he’s looked really good and grown a lot from last year as well. So those guys in particular. And then [Chris] Pelosi, obviously, my guy and he's been awesome. Just really fast, really good two-way guy.”
- Nils Bartholdsson describing himself as a player: “Offensive forward. Plays with a high intensity, skates much, and likes to shoot and take the puck to the net.”
- Nils Bartholdsson on his plan this year in Sweden: “I will try to fight for a spot in the SHL, but yeah, then we'll see.”
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