Bruins Top Sabres in Opening Game of Prospects Showcase
The Boston Bruins started the 2026 Prospects Showcase off with a 6-2 victory over the Buffalo Sabres on Sunday night.
The Bruins jumped out to a 2-1 lead after the first period.
Forward Attilio Biasca, who Boston signed in June from HC Fribourg-Gottéron in Switzerland, opened up the scoring 1-0 with a goal in the first 25 seconds of the contest.
Minutes later, the Sabres picked up the first advantage of the evening and went onto the power play after Bruins defenseman Cullen McCrate was called for a two-minute minor penalty.
Buffalo capitalized on the man advantage and forward Dylan Dumont knocked in the equalizer at 5:46 off a rebound from Bruins goalie Max Lundgren.
Penalties were a problem that plagued Boston throughout the opening frame as the team had three in total. Forward James Hagens went into the box for slashing, which the Bruins killed, and forward Riley Duran got called for a delay of game late and his two minutes bled into the second period.
Boston broke up the tie at 11:53 with a goal from forward Dans Locmelis to go back in front 2-1. Locmelis, who is returning from a season-ending shoulder surgery in March, was the best player on the ice for the Bruins in the first period and was making an impact all over the ice.
Boston killed off Duran’s penalty in the early minutes of the middle frame, then picked up its first advantage of the night after Sabres defenseman Maxim Strbak was called for tripping.
Forward Nolan Renwick added to the Bruins’ lead with a power-play goal at 6:44 while Strbak was in the box to make things 3-1.
A little over a minute later, Bruins forward James Hagens finally got one past Sabres goalie Scott Ratzlaff at 8:00 to put Boston up 4-1.
After a cross-checking penalty on Bruins defenseman Dylan Mackinnon, Sabres forward Doman Szongoth cut their deficit in half 4-2 on a power-play score at 11:34.
Bruins invite forward Thomas Zocco added another goal to the board for Boston at 19:58, barely beating out the buzzer, to give the B’s the 5-2 lead heading into the second intermission.
Hagens posted his second goal of the night at 7:13 of the third on a power-play to finalize Boston’s 6-2 score.
Game 2 of the Prospects Showcase will be on Monday afternoon. Puck drop is set for noon ET on the Bruins + TD Garden App and BostonBruins.com.
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