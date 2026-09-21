Greg Brown Speaks On Bruins Prospects Dean Letourneau, Will Moore Heading Into New Season
Two Bruins prospects are getting ready for their upcoming season at Boston College.
Forward Dean Letourneau, who is one of Boston’s top prospects, is entering his third season with the Eagles while forward Will Moore is going into his second.
On Monday, Boston College head coach Greg Brown spoke about Letourneau returning to the Heights for his junior campaign.
“He made such great strides last year from freshman year and now he's even further along physically,” said Brown. “So to be put in those big situations and to be the guy, first line guy, first power play guy, to get all those minutes and that experience, to expand his game and keep it going in the right direction should serve him very well.”
Letourneau was selected by the Bruins in the first round (No. 25 overall) of the 2024 NHL Draft.
After an underwhelming freshman season in 2024-25, the 6-foot-7, 238-pound prospect had a breakout sophomore campaign in 2025-26 where he totaled 39 points on 22 goals and 17 assists in 36 games.
Brown shared that maintaining his on-ice success as well as growing into a leader will be two key focuses this season.
“The on-ice stuff, which you could see last year, will hopefully keep trending in the positive direction,” said Brown. “But also off the ice, being a junior now, being one of the leaders, one of the guys to look up to. I think that's all very important in his development as well for when he ultimately goes to try and play for the Bruins. I think those are skills you need, both to be a good follower and to be a good leader. And now he'll work on the leadership side of it.”
Brown also gave an update on Bruins 2025 second-round draft pick Will Moore who is working his way back from a shoulder injury.
“Will's coming off shoulder surgery, so he's been limited in participation some this fall so far,” said Brown. “[He] hasn't really been involved in many of the contact drills, so we're taking it slowly. We want his shoulder fully healed, but in the skating and shooting drills, he's shown that he's worked hard. He trained hard this summer. He weighs a lot more. So hopefully it'll turn into a very productive season, but right now we still have to take it a little slowly.”
Letourneau, Moore, and Boston College open their 2026-27 season at home against Alaska on Friday, Oct. 9.
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