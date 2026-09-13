Live Updates For Game 1 of Bruins and Sabres Prospects Showcase
After months of the offseason, the Bruins play a hockey game on Sunday.
Multiple Bruins prospects are in Buffalo, N.Y., to take on the Buffalo Sabres prospects in the Prospects Showcase.
In total, the Bruins have 23 players on their roster for the event which features 16 players in the organization and seven invites.
The prospects include forwards Attilio Biasca, Cole Chandler, Riley Duran, James Hagens, Dans Locmelis, Nolan Renwick, Jake Schmaltz, Ryan Tattle, and Kalle Vaisanen, defensemen Ty Gallagher, Loke Johansson, Dylan Mackinnon, Cullen McCrate, Jacob Vandeven, and Max Wanner, and goalie Max Lundgren.
The invites are forwards Jordan Duguay, Will Manchuso, Niko Tournas, Jaxsin Vaughan, and Thomas Zocco, defenseman Nolen Geerdes, and goalie Jan Larys.
On the other side, the Sabres will have 22 players competing.
Buffalo’s roster features forwards Cohen Bidgood, Matteo Costantini, Caden Dabrowski, Dylan Dumont, Zac Funk, Brayden Holberton, Jean-Christoph Lemieux, Sawyer Mayes, Jake Richard, Redmond Savage, Doman Szongoth, and Liam Valente, defensemen David Bedkowsk, Eddy Doyle, Vsevolod Komarov, Gavin McCarthy, Radim Mrtka, Kristopher Richards, and Maxim Strbak, and goalies Talyn Boyko, Samuel Meloche, and Scott Ratzlaff.
Sunday’s game is one of a pair that the two teams will play. The second game will be on Monday afternoon at noon ET.
Live Updates:
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Pregame
- Puck drop is set for 5 p.m. ET.
How to Watch:
Who: Boston Bruins and Buffalo Sabres Prospects
When: Sunday, Sept. 13 at 5 p.m. ET and Monday, Sept. 14 at noon
Where: LECOM Harborcenter, Buffalo, N.Y.
TV/Stream: Bruins + TD Garden App and BostonBruins.com. BostonBruins.com will have a shared broadcast with 98.5 The Sports Hub’s Ryan Johnston. Johnston will be joined by Sabres play-by-play announcer Dan Dunleavy on Sunday and Sabres color analyst Rob Ray on Monday.
Radio: The Bet 1520 AM (Buffalo)
Bruins Roster: Forwards- Attilio Biasca, Cole Chandler, Jordan Duguay*, Riley Duran, James Hagens, Dans Locmelis, Will Manchuso*, Nolan Renwick, Jake Schmaltz, Ryan Tattle, Niko Tournas*, Kalle Vaisanen, Jaxsin Vaughan*, Thomas Zocco*
Defensemen- Ty Gallagher, Nolen Geerdes*, Loke Johansson, Dylan Mackinnon, Cullen McCrate, Jacob Vandeven, Max Wanner
Goalies- Jan Larys*, Max Lundgren
(* attending on invite basis)
Sabres Roster: Forwards- Cohen Bidgood, Matteo Costantini, Caden Dabrowski, Dylan Dumont, Zac Funk, Brayden Holberton, Jean-Christoph Lemieux, Sawyer Mayes, Jake Richard, Redmond Savage, Doman Szongoth, Liam Valente
Defensemen- David Bedkowsk, Eddy Doyle, Vsevolod Komarov, Gavin McCarthy, Radim Mrtka, Kristopher Richards, Maxim Strbak
Goalies- Talyn Boyko, Samuel Meloche, Scott Ratzlaff
2025 Results: Bruins (1-1)- L 2-1 vs. Pittsburgh, W 6-4 vs. New Jersey; Sabres (0-3)- L 4-2 vs. New Jersey, L 7-5 vs. Columbus, L 6-3 vs. Pittsburgh.
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