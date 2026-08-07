Providence Bruins Sign Forward Cross Hanas to One Year Contract
The Providence Bruins have signed forward Cross Hanas to a one-year AHL deal.
The organization made the announcement on Friday morning via a press release.
Hanas spent the 2025-26 season with the AHL’s Texas Stars where he skated in 56 games and tallied 15 goals and 23 assists for 38 points as well as had a plus-6 rating. He ranked fifth in goals, assists, and points among the team.
In the Calder Cup Playoffs this past season, he recorded two assists for two points in five games. The Stars were eliminated by the Chicago Wolves in the Central Division Semifinals in five games. The outing marked Hanas’ first time in the AHL postseason.
Additionally, he played three seasons with the AHL’s Grand Rapids Griffins. In total, Hanas boasted 88 points on 41 goals and 47 assists in 202 games across the two teams.
The Dallas, Texas, native was selected by the Detroit Red Wings with the No. 55 overall pick (second round) of the 2020 NHL Draft.
2026-27 Providence Bruins Schedule:
October
Oct. 2: vs. Utica
Oct. 4: vs. Springfield
Oct. 9: vs. Hartford
Oct. 10: vs. Charlotte
Oct. 11: vs. Wilkes-Barre Scranton
Oct. 17: at Hershey
Oct. 18: at Hershey
Oct. 23: at Hartford
Oct. 24: vs. Utica
Oct. 30: at Springfield
November
Nov. 1: at Lehigh Valley
Nov. 6: at Hamilton
Nov. 7: at Belleville
Nov. 10: at Charlotte
Nov. 11: at Charlotte
Nov. 13: vs. Springfield
Nov. 15: vs. Toronto
Nov. 21: vs. Charlotte
Nov. 22: vs. Milwaukee
Nov. 25: at Lehigh Valley
Nov. 27: at Wilkes-Barre Scranton
Nov. 28: at Lehigh Valley
December
Dec. 5: vs. Hartford
Dec. 6: at Hartford
Dec. 11: vs. Springfield
Dec. 13: vs. Rochester
Dec. 16: at Springfield
Dec. 19: vs. Hartford
Dec. 20: at Hartford
Dec. 27: at Springfield
Dec. 30: at Wilkes-Barre Scranton
January
Jan. 2: at Springfield
Jan. 8: vs. Hershey
Jan. 9: at Hartford
Jan. 10: vs. Hartford
Jan. 13: at Springfield
Jan. 16: vs. Belleville
Jan. 17: vs. Hartford
Jan. 22: vs. Chicago
Jan. 24: vs. Lehigh Valley
Jan. 27: at Laval
Jan. 29: at Laval
Jan. 31: vs. Springfield
February
Feb. 5: at Charlotte
Feb. 6: at Charlotte
Feb. 12: at Syracuse
Feb. 13: at Rochester
Feb. 15: at Toronto (at Scotiabank Arena)
Feb. 17: at Utica
Feb. 20: vs. Laval
Feb. 21: vs. Laval
Feb. 24: vs. Springfield
Feb. 26: vs. Lehigh Valley
Feb. 28: vs. Lehigh Valley
March
March 5: vs. Rockford
March 6: at Springfield
March 7: vs. Syracuse
March 12: vs. Hamilton
March 13: vs. Wilkes-Barre Scranton
March 17: at Hartford
March 19: vs. Charlotte
March 20: vs. Charlotte
March 24: at Rockford
March 26: at Milwaukee
March 27: at Chicago
March 31: at Utica
April
April 2: vs. Springfield
April 3: vs. Hershey
April 7: at Hartford
April 10: vs. Springfield
April 11: vs. Hartford
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