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Providence Bruins Sign Forward Cross Hanas to One Year Contract

The Bruins have added a forward to their roster for the upcoming season.

Kim Rankin

Providence Bruins (AHLBruins) via X

The Providence Bruins have signed forward Cross Hanas to a one-year AHL deal. 

The organization made the announcement on Friday morning via a press release. 

Hanas spent the 2025-26 season with the AHL’s Texas Stars where he skated in 56 games and tallied 15 goals and 23 assists for 38 points as well as had a plus-6 rating. He ranked fifth in goals, assists, and points among the team.

In the Calder Cup Playoffs this past season, he recorded two assists for two points in five games. The Stars were eliminated by the Chicago Wolves in the Central Division Semifinals in five games. The outing marked Hanas’ first time in the AHL postseason. 

Additionally, he played three seasons with the AHL’s Grand Rapids Griffins. In total, Hanas boasted 88 points on 41 goals and 47 assists in 202 games across the two teams. 

The Dallas, Texas, native was selected by the Detroit Red Wings with the No. 55 overall pick (second round) of the 2020 NHL Draft.

2026-27 Providence Bruins Schedule:

October

Oct. 2: vs. Utica
Oct. 4: vs. Springfield
Oct. 9: vs. Hartford
Oct. 10: vs. Charlotte
Oct. 11: vs. Wilkes-Barre Scranton
Oct. 17: at Hershey
Oct. 18: at Hershey
Oct. 23: at Hartford
Oct. 24: vs. Utica
Oct. 30: at Springfield

November

Nov. 1: at Lehigh Valley
Nov. 6: at Hamilton
Nov. 7: at Belleville
Nov. 10: at Charlotte
Nov. 11: at Charlotte
Nov. 13: vs. Springfield
Nov. 15: vs. Toronto
Nov. 21: vs. Charlotte
Nov. 22: vs. Milwaukee
Nov. 25: at Lehigh Valley
Nov. 27: at Wilkes-Barre Scranton
Nov. 28: at Lehigh Valley

December

Dec. 5: vs. Hartford
Dec. 6: at Hartford
Dec. 11: vs. Springfield
Dec. 13: vs. Rochester
Dec. 16: at Springfield
Dec. 19: vs. Hartford
Dec. 20: at Hartford
Dec. 27: at Springfield
Dec. 30: at Wilkes-Barre Scranton

January

Jan. 2: at Springfield
Jan. 8: vs. Hershey
Jan. 9: at Hartford
Jan. 10: vs. Hartford
Jan. 13: at Springfield
Jan. 16: vs. Belleville
Jan. 17: vs. Hartford
Jan. 22: vs. Chicago
Jan. 24: vs. Lehigh Valley
Jan. 27: at Laval
Jan. 29: at Laval
Jan. 31: vs. Springfield

February

Feb. 5: at Charlotte
Feb. 6: at Charlotte
Feb. 12: at Syracuse
Feb. 13: at Rochester
Feb. 15: at Toronto (at Scotiabank Arena)
Feb. 17: at Utica
Feb. 20: vs. Laval
Feb. 21: vs. Laval
Feb. 24: vs. Springfield
Feb. 26: vs. Lehigh Valley
Feb. 28: vs. Lehigh Valley

March

March 5: vs. Rockford
March 6: at Springfield
March 7: vs. Syracuse
March 12: vs. Hamilton
March 13: vs. Wilkes-Barre Scranton
March 17: at Hartford
March 19: vs. Charlotte
March 20: vs. Charlotte
March 24: at Rockford
March 26: at Milwaukee
March 27: at Chicago
March 31: at Utica

April

April 2: vs. Springfield
April 3: vs. Hershey
April 7: at Hartford
April 10: vs. Springfield
April 11: vs. Hartford

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Kim Rankin
KIM RANKIN

Kim Rankin is a lead writer for Boston Bruins on SI and Boston College On SI. A 2020 graduate of the University of Alabama. she joined Alabama Crimson Tide On SI in February 2024 covering baseball, softball, football, men’s basketball, and more for BamaCentral, but has also contributed to Missouri Tigers On SI. She previously worked as the brand manager at Tide 100.9 FM in Tuscaloosa, Ala. She has covered a wide variety of events including SEC Championships, NCAA Regionals, and bowl games.

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