Top Ten Boston Bruins Prospect Profiles: No. 6 Will Moore
The first of three Boston College prospects in the rankings, Will Moore joined the Bruins prospect pool in 2025 and immediately gave the Bruins a much-needed prospect with high-end offensive upside.
Quick Facts:
Position: Center
2025-26 Team: Boston College
2026-27 Team: Boston College
Draft: 2025 Round 2, #51 overall
Height: 6’3”
Weight: 185 lbs.
Nationalities: American, Canadian
NHL ETA: 2028-2029
Age: 19
The Bruins opted to double-up on the USNTDP to Boston College pipeline at the start of the 2025 NHL Draft, selecting Will Moore one round after making his teammate, James Hagens, the seventh overall pick. Similar to Hagens, Moore saw his draft stock take a dip as the forward that was once seen as a potential top ten pick slid all the way to 51 letting the Bruins add the naturally gifted forward to their prospect pool.
On the offensive end, there are few forwards in the Bruins system that can create opportunities with the puck on their stick better than Moore. The Canadian-born center processes the game quickly, letting him take advantage of his passing and puck handling ability to generate opportunities for his teammates by exploiting defensive mistakes. He’s adept at creating space for himself with his stick handling and possesses a quality shot that could allow him to grow into being a consistent scorer at the top level.
Physically the frame is there for Moore to grow into a productive NHLer, measuring in at 6-foot-3, but he still needs to fill-out before making the jump to professional hockey. The Ontario-born forward entered the USNTP at just 165 pounds but has since added 20 pounds in the three years since. The work put in Plymouth and Chestnut Hill has helped Moore improve his impact in the defensive zone, but he’s still another 15 to 25 pounds away from where the Bruins would like him to be at by the time he makes his NHL debut. If he puts on the weight, it should mask some of the deficiencies in Moore’s game both in-terms of defensive ability and physicality.
Moore will likely play two more seasons at Boston College after a decent but slightly underwhelming freshman saw him post ten points in 33 games. That timeline would see him depart Chestnut Hill after the 2027-28 season with the chance to get a taste of professional hockey in the spring of 2028. It’s too early to tell if he would require extended time in the AHL, but it would not be a surprise to see him spend the majority of his first full professional season in the minors. At the NHL level, Moore projects to be a middle-six forward with the potential to either be a second-line center or top-line winger if he exceeds current expectations and can become the player some thought he could become when he was one of the USNTDP leading scorers.
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