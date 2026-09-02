Two Bruins Prospects Earn Leadership Roles on College Team
With the calendar turning to September, hockey season is around the corner for professional, junior, and collegiate teams.
As the upcoming season gets closer, teams are starting to announce rosters, camp dates, and leadership roles.
One of the schools that finalized their leadership group on Tuesday afternoon was Quinnipiac and it featured two Bruins prospects.
Forward Chris Pelosi and defenseman Elliott Groenewold were both named assistant captains for the upcoming season.
Pelosi is entering his third season at Quinnipiac.
During his collegiate career with the Bobcats, he has skated in 73 games and posted 31 goals and 27 assists for 58 points.
In the 2025-26 campaign, the Sewell, N.J., native totaled 34 points on 18 goals and 16 assists in 35 games. He ranked third on the team in goals, sixth in assists, and fourth in points.
Pelosi was selected by the Bruins with the No. 92 overall pick (third round) of the 2023 NHL Draft.
Like Pelosi, Groenewold is also entering his third season at Quinnipiac.
Throughout his college career, Groenewold has appeared in 78 games and tallied 11 goals and 21 assists for 32 points.
Last season, he logged seven goals and 13 assists for 20 points as well as had a team-high 49 blocks en route to the Bobcats’ 27-10-3 campaign where the team finished atop the ECAC standings and made an appearance in the ECAC Tournament and the Sioux Falls Regional.
He also won the 2026 ECAC Best Defensive Defenseman award and was named to the ECAC All-Conference First Team.
The Springfield, Vt., native was taken by Boston in the 2024 NHL Draft with the No. 110 overall pick (fourth round).
“It's unbelievable,” said Groenewold on Pelosi’s growth at Bruins Development Camp in July. “He's one of my best friends, roommates back at school, and we're together all the time. So, we kind of grow together, we cook together, we do pretty much everything together like brothers. So, it's pretty awesome and special. I'm always happy for him when he's scoring and doing well. And I hope that someday we're back in Boston together.”
The pair joins senior forward Matthew McGroarty as assistant captains this season.
Forward Mason Marcellus will be the team’s captain in 2026-27 after serving as an assistant captain last season. Although not a Bruins prospect, Marcellus did participate in Bruins Development Camp this summer after receiving a camp invite.
Quinnipiac opens its season at home against New Hampshire on Friday, Oct. 2 at 7 p.m. ET.
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