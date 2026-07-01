Two Bruins Prospects Land on 2026 World Junior Summer Showcase Roster
USA Hockey has announced the roster for the World Junior Summer Showcase which features two Bruins prospects.
Forwards Will Moore and Cooper Simpson both made the roster.
Moore is headed into his second season at Boston College. During his freshman campaign, he saw time in 33 games and tallied four goals and six assists for 10 points. Moore was drafted by the Bruins in 2025 with the No. 51 overall pick (second round).
Simpson is getting ready to begin his collegiate career at North Dakota as an incoming freshman. He spent the 2025-26 season with the USHL’s Youngstown Phantoms where he skated in 61 games and posted 34 goals and 40 assists for 74 points as well as had a plus-5 rating. Simpson was also taken by Boston in the 2025 NHL Draft at No. 79 overall (third round).
“Yeah, it'll be hard,” said Simpson on the World Junior Summer Showcase invite on Tuesday. “Those are all the best American players that go in the World Juniors. So I mean, it'll be a lot of fun, but hopefully make the team and just show what I got.”
In total, 47 prospects were invited to this year’s World Junior Summer Showcase which will take place from July 26-Aug. 1 at WFCU Centre in Windsor, Ontario, Canada. The list of attendees features five goalies, 16 defensemen, and 26 forwards.
There will be two USA teams, Blue and White.
USA White will kick things off against Finland on July 26 at 1 p.m. ET followed by USA Blue taking on Sweden at 5 p.m. On July 27, USA Blue will play Finland at 4 p.m. and USA White will face Sweden at 8 p.m.
After the first two days, Team USA will be consolidated to one team to finish out the event.
In the final three days, the USA will play Finland on July 29 at 4 p.m., Sweden on July 30 at 4 p.m., and Canada on Aug. 1 at 5 p.m.
The World Junior Summer Showcase is an annual event that is an assessment of players looking to represent their country at the IIHF World Junior Championship which starts at the end of December and goes through January.
This year’s World Junior Championship will start on Dec. 26 and end on Jan. 5, 2027. It will take place in Edmonton and Red Deer, Alberta, Canada.
2026 World Junior Summer Showcase Schedule:
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