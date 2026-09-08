Cole Eiserman Could Provide NY Islanders With Something They Desperately Need
As the New York Islanders get set for the start of training camp next week, the regular season is right around the corner. For New York, who will be making the team in a couple of key spots will be interesting to watch.
Coming off a better-than-expected campaign last year, but one that ended with a coaching change, the Islanders are a fascinating team to try and project for this coming season.
The addition of new head coach Peter DeBoer has created a lot of excitement based on all of the success that he has had around the league. However, it was a pretty quiet offseason in terms of making upgrades, and the Islanders will be relying on the development of some of their younger players.
Matthew Schaefer, heading into year two with the team, will certainly be fun to watch. After a ridiculous rookie campaign, the sky is the limit for him, but there are other young players who the team is also hoping will have a similar trajectory.
While there has been a lot of talk about Victor Eklund making the team out of camp, another name worth keeping an eye on is Cole Eiserman.
Eiserman Could Provide a Spark
After a couple of strong years at Boston University, the 20th overall pick in the 2024 NHL Draft for the Islanders played some in the AHL last season, and he projects to be a key prospect for the team.
Even though he only played 12 games in the AHL, his numbers in college were impressive, and there is a lot to like about what he can do on the offensive end of the ice.
The Islanders are a team that needs to be able to put the puck in the net at a better rate, and Eiserman has an ability to do so. In 71 games between two seasons at Boston University, he totaled 43 goals.
At just 20 years old, the Islanders don’t have to rush him into the lineup with the depth that they have at forward, but he appears to be a player that is going to get a look.
This is a forward group that is really crowded as of now, but with Eiserman and Eklund being players that have top-six capabilities for the team, if they are deemed ready or close to it, getting them in the lineup makes sense. Overall, while he isn’t a finished product yet, his ability to score goals could result in him seeing some time in the NHL.