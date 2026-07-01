NY Islanders Land Semyon Varlamov Insurance in Free Agency
The New York Islanders are in a strong spot when it comes to goaltending, with Ilya Sorokin as their starter.
An All-Star in the 2022-23 campaign, he remains a solid starter between the pipes. Last season, he led the NHL with seven shutouts, producing a 29-24-2 record with a .908 save percentage and a 2.68 goals-against average.
While he is locked in as the starter, the team needed some insurance on the depth chart behind him. They wasted little time making a move in free agency to address it. As shared by Pierre LeBrun on X, the Islanders have signed Vitek Vanecek to a one-year deal worth $1 million.
This signing was made as insurance in case Semyon Varlamov has any setbacks after undergoing two major knee operations. He missed the entirety of the 2025-26 season and has not played in an NHL game since November 2024.
Islanders sign Vitek Vanecek in free agency
However, the veteran was able to get into two games with the Bridgeport Islanders near the end of the season on a conditioning loan. It certainly makes sense to bring in another experienced option, especially with last season’s backup, David Rittich, being a free agent as well.
A second-round pick in the 2014 NHL Draft, Vanecek was selected No. 39 by the Washington Capitals. He made his first appearance as a professional during the 2020-21 campaign with the Capitals, spending the first two seasons of his career in the nation’s capital.
He was actually selected by the Seattle Kraken in the expansion draft in 2021, but a week later, the Kraken sent Vanecek back to Washington for a second-round pick.
A year later, he was on the move again, with the Capitals trading him to the New Jersey Devils. He was with that franchise for a season and a half before the San Jose Sharks acquired him on March 8, 2024.
Almost a year to the date late, on March 5, 2025, Vanecek was traded for the fourth time in his career. This time around, it was the Florida Panthers who acquired him in exchange for Patrick Giles.
This past season, Vanecek played on a one-year deal with the Utah Mammoth. He had a tough campaign, playing in 22 games with 19 starts, compiling a record of 5-13-3, to go along with a goals-against average of 2.93 and save percentage of .883.
For his career, which spans 210 games, the veteran goaltender has a .900 save percentage and a 2.84 goals-against average with 11 shutouts.