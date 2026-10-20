Analyzing Matthew Schaefer’s Workload With NY Islanders

The New York Islanders suffered a huge loss to their blue line when it was announced that Alexander Romanov went down with a torn ACL and would miss the remainder of the season.

It was a freak accident, as he did everything right going in for the check he was trying to make. Romanov just signed an extension last year that spans the next eight years at $50 million and is one of the bigger pieces of the defensive core.

Romanov tore his ACL in the third game of the season against the New York Rangers, which they lost 5-2. With 81 games left, a whole season to go, the defense had to be shaken up a bit, and defenders had to step up and take on a bigger role, whether it’s moving up on the pairings or taking more minutes.

Matthew Schaefer, while already on the top line, had to take yet another step in his young career.

Matthew Schaefer Is Playing Almost 30 Minutes a Night

Oct 6, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Islanders defenseman Matthew Schaefer (48) on the ice during the game against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Schaefer, the 2025 first overall pick, is the #1 defender and the staple of the defensive corps. Before the Romanov injury, he was already playing 20-25 minutes per night. He was out on the ice (in minutes) for 27:45 against the Toronto Maple Leafs in the season opener, 25:30 against the New Jersey Devils, and in the game Romanov got injured against the Rangers, he was out there for 20:40.

Since the Romanov injury, Schaefer has logged an average of 25 to 30 minutes of ice time, with the most being 29 minutes against the Ottawa Senators in a 2-1 shootout loss.

However, Schaefer has still been playing at the top of his game. He has seven points in the eight games the Islanders have played so far. His ability to walk the blue line is among the best in the NHL, and he can do it all from the point. Schaefer has emerged as one of the best young defensemen in the league.

The question for head coach Pete DeBoer and the Islanders is whether or not Schaefer averaging that many minutes per night for the next 76 games is sustainable. The answer is maybe.

Schaefer hasn’t shown any signs of slowing down, but he’s only a few games in when it comes to the extra workload. Depending on where the Isles are at when the trade deadline rolls around, it may be smart to trade for a defender who’s on an expiring contract to help with his load management. Or, call up a prospect like Isaiah George or Kashawn Aitcheson.

Schaefer will be fine for the next stint of the season, but it’ll be interesting to see how things go later on.