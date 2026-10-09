Bo Horvat, Ilya Sorokin Lead NY Islanders to Win Over Blackhawks

Coming off a loss to the New York Rangers, the New York Islanders were able to return home and have a nice bounce-back performance.

Following a loss to their rival, the Islanders were hungry to come back home and get in the win column. In the first period, they got off to a bit of a slow start with some penalties that resulted in them having to play a man down. However, the penalty kill was good.

Later on in the period, the Islanders would go to the man-advantage, and just five seconds into the power play, Bo Horvat scored his third goal of the season. On a quick shot from Matthew Schaefer, Horvat got the rebound and was able to score.

The power play was a hot topic for the Islanders coming into the season, and Horvat has been able to lead this seemingly improved group. Even without Mathew Barzal, they are finding ways to score on the man-advantage, and that is an important thing in the big picture.

In the second period, the Islanders were able to build on the lead with a strong 20 minutes of play. New York was able to score their second goal of the game with Emil Heineman getting his second of the season on an assist from Matias Maccelli and Adam Pelech.

The Islanders were able to add another goal about three minutes afterward with Anthony Duclair getting his first of the season. Duclair has played well to start the season, and on a beautiful pass by Logan Stanley, he was able to score.

For Stanley, it was his third assist of the season, and he looked really good playing alongside Schaefer, with the defensive pairs getting switched up.

Islanders Get Second Win

Oct 8, 2026; Elmont, New York, USA; New York Islanders defenseman Scott Mayfield (24) attempts to put in a rebound on Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Arvid Soderblom (40) during the second period at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Schneidler-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

To start the third period, the Blackhawks were really able to tilt the ice with some good pressure and chances, but Ilya Sorokin was able to keep them from scoring an making this game interesting. Fortunately, despite some extended pressure from Chicago, the Islanders would respond with some of their own.

With the Blackhawks trailing 3-0 late in the third, they pulled their goalie and were able to capitalize on the man-advantage with a goal from Frank Nazar. The Islanders were able to get one back with the net empty goal from Horvat to make it 4-1.

Once again at home, this was a stellar performance by Sorokin. Even though he might not have been able to get his shutout for the second straight game at home, he was a major reason why they won it.

Next up for the Islanders will be a day off on Friday, and then they will be hosting the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday night.