Breaking Down if Matthew Schaefer Could Lead NY Islanders in Goals
With the start of the season right around the corner for the New York Islanders, the team will be getting set for a busy month in September with the season-opener coming at the end.
Following what was a bit of a quiet offseason for the Islanders, expectations coming into the campaign are a bit mixed. This is certainly a team that can contend for a playoff spot, but with a lack of upgrades, there is understandably some concern about their outlook as well.
One thing that the team will certainly be hoping for is for their young talent to continue to develop. The Islanders have been focused on drafting and developing good young talent, and some of these players could be on display in the NHL this year.
Furthermore, while the team will be hoping to see some young guys step up, the continued rise of their star Matthew Schaefer will also be important. Expectations coming into this year will be high for the young defenseman, and what he might be able to accomplish in the league has many considering him a generational talent at the position. With year two here, what he might be able to do will be fun to watch.
Schaefer Could Lead Team in Goals
Coming off a fantastic year as an 18-year-old, the sky is the limit for the emerging young star of the Islanders. Last season, he totaled 59 points with 23 goals and 36 assists.
It is rare to see a defenseman that young be able to come in and make the type of impact that he did and what he might be able to accomplish in year two is exciting to project.
New York is certainly hoping that he will be able to take a major step forward and if he does, the Islanders should be a playoff team. When trying to project what Schaefer’s stats could be after such an impressive rookie campaign, it isn’t far-fetched to predict that he could come close to 30 goals.
While that is a massive number for a defenseman, Schaefer proved as a rookie that he is one of the best scorers in the league from the blueline. If he improves in year two, another seven goals is certainly well within the realm of possibility.
If Schaefer can get to the 30-goal mark, there is certainly a chance that he will lead the Islanders in that category. Bo Horvat is the most likely competition for him and arguably the best goal scorer on the team right now. However, Schaefer is on the rise and could challenge him next season.