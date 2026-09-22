Breaking Down the Most Intriguing Roster Battle for NY Islanders
The New York Islanders are coming into this season with high hopes after just missing the playoffs last year.
There are arguments to be made that they’re actually ahead of schedule in their rebuild. The majority of that is due to them jumping nine spots in the 2025 NHL Draft Lottery and getting the opportunity to select Matthew Schaefer first overall.
Because the team is rapidly improving and an influx of drafted talent is swooping in, this training camp opens up a lot of friendly competition for roster spots. Players need to prove themselves to avoid getting bounced down the lineup, and the kids are going to be hungry to take their spot and get more ice time.
One internal roster battle is with the wingers, specifically the final spot on the right wing. Victor Eklund, Pierre Engvall, and Anthony Duclair fight for the roster spot.
Islanders have battle brewing on right wing
Eklund is the only young player out of the group who is clawing his way up to the opening night roster. Selected 16th overall in the 2025 NHL Draft, Eklund is coming off the most perfect of a junior season you could ask of him. He helped lead and was one of the main reasons why the Swedish World Junior team won gold, was a point-per-game player in the AHL, and had his first point in his first NHL game.
Engvall is coming off surgery on both his hip and ankle that took him out for the 2025-26 season. Engvall, standing at 6-foot-6 with his game being carried by his speed, is now fighting for a spot on the Islanders' everyday lineup in training camp.
Engvall said he feels good and is ready to go for the upcoming campaign, but it’s up to head coach Pete DeBoer whether or not he gets that chance to prove himself once again.
Duclair is going into the second year of his four-year, $14 million contract. The veteran forward had a serviceable 2025-26 campaign, tallying 12 goals and 15 assists for 27 points in a shortened 62-game season. Duclair’s spot in the lineup is now at risk with all of the young talent coming through the Islanders’ pipeline.
Who Should Get It?
The leading candidate here should be Eklund. Eklund offers a fresh, youthful presence in the lineup. That should be prioritized, as general manager Mathieu Darche put a lot of effort and resources into rebuilding the prospect pool, and the No. 16 pick from the 2025 NHL Draft is ready and should be tested with an NHL workload.
New York struggled with scoring goals last season, and that was one of the main reasons they missed the playoffs. Eklund can help generate scoring, and his offensive IQ should lead the Islanders in the other direction and solve that ongoing issue. They can’t just rely on the defense and Ilya Sorokin; New York will need to put pucks in the back of the net, and Eklund could very well be that guy.
The Islanders are moving in the direction of the playoffs, and the timeline is now set on players like the soon-to-be 19-year-old Schaefer. Veterans like Engvall and Duclair just don’t fit anymore, and the kids like Eklund and even Cole Eisserman should be the priority moving forward in Long Island.