Breaking Down What a Career-Year Would Look Like for NY Islanders' Mathew Barzal
The New York Islanders are getting set for the start of training camp soon, and that means the regular season is right around the corner. For the Islanders, they will be hoping to see some improvements.
With the new regime taking over recently, the Islanders are hoping to snap a little playoff drought and continue to develop some of their young talent. Despite a lot of potential changes to the roster coming after this season with veterans on expiring deals and young players on their way, New York is expecting to contend for a playoff spot.
Due to the lack of moves this offseason, the Islanders will be hoping to see some internal development along with some key players getting healthy and returning as well. One player who the team will be relying on to have a good season is Mathew Barzal.
What a Career-Year for Barzal Might Look Like
With Peter DeBoer taking over at the end of last season and being on the bench and getting a full offseason in, the expectation is that the Islanders are going to be an improved team.
One player who figures to be a likely candidate to have a great year is Barzal. The talented winger of the Islanders has felt like a player who perhaps hasn’t reached his potential some years, but DeBoer might be able to help him unlock that.
When looking at when Barzal was arguably at his best, he was just slightly over a point-per-game player as a rookie, and also totaled 80 points in 80 games during the 2023-24 campaign.
If he is producing at that level offensively, New York is a better team, and they will be hoping to see more of that this year. Furthermore, in each of those seasons, he was able to eclipse the 20-goal mark. Also, it is the only time in his career that he has reached that plateau.
Seeing a more aggressive Barzal looking for his shot could be a logical avenue for him to increase his production. He is one of the best skaters in the league, and his playmaking abilities are also strong.
One question that will have to be answered is where he might play. DeBoer has stated previously that he likes the thought of him playing up the middle at center, and it will be interesting to see if that ends up being where he spends a majority of the time.
With two years as a point-per-game player, Barzal taking a little step up and nearing 100 points would be a career-year for the talented forward.