Cal Clutterbuck Believes NY Islanders' Top Prospect Will Contribute Soon
The New York Islanders are continuing to roll on through the offseason, with it still being a busy time for the franchise.
Following the aftermath of the NHL and free agency, the Islanders recently found out who they would be playing in their home opener. A matchup with the New Jersey Devils to kick things off at home should be exciting, and also a good test for the team.
Coming off a year in which they just missed the playoffs, the Islanders didn’t do a lot this offseason to improve. New York is trying to reset a bit and create some cap room for the future. This has resulted in the team losing their captain, Anders Lee, which was a significant blow.
Now, as the front office continues to try and reshape the team, they are focused on getting and developing their young talent. The prospect pool for the Islanders is quite impressive now, and some of these players will be starting to make an impact in the NHL soon.
One of the new top prospects for the team is defenseman Malte Gustafsson, who was the first-round selection for the team this year.
Recently, former Islanders forward and current television analyst Cal Clutterbuck spoke about Gustafsson arriving in the NHL soon.
When Will Gustafsson Arrive?
With the 13th overall pick from the 2026 NHL Draft signing an entry-level contract, that is a good indication that he will likely be with the Islanders sooner rather than later.
Even though he is expected to play one more year overseas, the Islanders could do something similar to what they did with Victor Eklund last year. Letting Gustafsson play a majority of the time overseas and then bringing him over right at the end of the AHL season and NHL season won’t cost the team a year of his entry-level deal.
That certainly seems like it could be a good plan for the team and for the development of their young defenseman. However, while he might not see a ton of time in the AHL or NHL this coming season, the 2027-28 campaign would likely be the year for him.
If that is the timeline for arrival, the Islanders will have to figure out what to do with their plethora of defensemen. This is a group that is really strong right now, but with some good prospects on the way like Gustafsson, they will need to find ways to get them playing time.