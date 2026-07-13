Former NY Islanders Star Anders Lee Highlights Main Reason for Leaving
With the offseason rolling on for the New York Islanders, the team could still make a couple of moves to try and improve. However, the bulk of their work is likely mostly done.
Due to the salary cap space being a bit tight for the Islanders this summer, they weren’t expected to be major players in free agency this summer. While they could have tried to improve on the trade market to make a splash, the team seemed pretty content on being conservative this summer.
With some bad contracts on the books for the team, that wasn’t the worst plan for New York. However, it would have been good to see the team make some improvements based on how close they were to making the playoffs last year.
Now, there will be some questions about how good the Islanders might be in the 2026-27 campaign without any major upgrades. Furthermore, as the new regime continues to shape the roster how they want it, they will also be without one of the staples of the franchise for many years.
Peter Baugh of The Athletic (subscription required) recently spoke with former Islanders captain Anders Lee about his departure from New York. Lee highlighted the team looking to stick to their term and understanding it from their point of view. However, as a key player for many years, he will be missed.
“They had their stance on the term, and I understand their side, and they understood my side.”
Islanders Seeking Cap Flexibility
While the Islanders did want to bring Lee back, the team clearly wasn't interested in a three-year commitment to a 35-year-old player. Even though Lee is still a productive player in the league, New York wanting to create cap room for the future does make sense.
Unfortunately, with the two sides parting ways, it will be the end of an era for the Islanders. Furthermore, a new captain will have to be named for the team.
While losing him as a leader in the locker room hurts, his production on the ice will have to be replaced as well. Last season, he totaled 42 points with 19 goals and 23 assists. Even though he saw his role decrease a bit, he was still a good finisher in front of the net for New York.
Overall, while it does make sense for the Islanders not to give him a three-year deal, he will undoubtedly be missed.