Leo Carlsson, Connor Bedard Set the Contract Bar High for NY Islanders Star
Matthew Schaefer leaves very little confusion with the New York Islanders; the 2025-26 recipient of the Calder Memorial Trophy just wanted to play the game he loves on the ice.
Schaefer is coming off a record-breaking rookie campaign that saw the Hamilton, Ontario native lead all rookies in average time on ice, power-play goals (with eight), and shots on goal (222), while tying for first in goals and overtime goals (with two).
He would log 59 points across 23 goals and 36 assists over 82 games, tying Brian Leetch’s record for the most goals by a rookie defenseman in a single season. If all of this wasn't enough, Schaefer additionally become the youngest defenseman in NHL history to reach both 20 goals and 50 points in a season.
With those accolades and statistics in mind, it only naturally leads to questions surrounding what's in store for Schaefer's future with the Islanders.
Leo Carlsson signed a five-year, $90 million contract with the Anaheim Ducks in early July and fellow-No. 1 overall pick Connor Bedard of the Chicago Blackhawks just inked a five-year, $75 million deal with Chicago on July 20.
Schaefer was asked about their deals recently, even though he is not eligible to sign a new contract of his own until July 1, 2027.
"I'll let my agent think about that. I don't need to think about that, I'm still a kid, I'm still a year away from any of that. I love Long Island, we have something so special going on there. I don't care about the money; I just want to play the game of hockey and that's what I love," Schaefer said when asked by NHL journalist Dave McCarthy about Bedard and Carlsson's recent contracts.
"If you're just playing hockey and having fun, that's all that matters, honestly, and being with the right people, the right coaches, the right management. At the end of the day, it's family and we want to create something super special on Long Island and we want to win the Stanely Cup. You want to win a Cup and go as far as you can with the team."
Matthew Schaefer Not Worried With Contract Details
Schaefer's agent is currently listed at Pat Morris of Newport Sports Management; and as Schaefer said, he'll be leaving his future contract details following the two seasons remaining on his three-year entry-level contract to him.
Schaefer was originally selected by the Islanders with the No. 1 overall pick of the 2025 NHL Draft — very much representing both the present and future of the New York organization.
He would also set League records for the most points by an 18-year-old defenseman, average time on ice by an 18-year-old skater (24:41) and the most overtime points (with four) by a teenage defenseman.
And Schaefer's previously mentioned comments to McCarthy prove that it's what he does on the ice the matters to the defenseman, not necessarily his paychecks and contract. For the fanbase, one can be sure its comments like what Schaefer just said that only indicate bright futures for the franchise.