Matthew Schaefer Makes History in NHL Player Tiers Debut
Expectations are on the rise for the New York Islanders with Peter DeBoer entering his first full season as the team’s head coach.
He took over for Patrick Roy with four games remaining in the 2025-26 regular season and made his presence felt immediately. With a full offseason and training camp to implement his schemes, it will be interesting to see which players can ascend under the new coach.
One player people are going to be keeping an eye on is defenseman Matthew Schaefer. The No. 1 pick in the 2025 NHL Draft wasted no time making his imprint on the franchise, putting together a historic rookie campaign.
He played so well that he is considered one of the best building blocks in the league, with Macklin Celebrini of the San Jose Sharks being the only prospect ranked ahead of him. In his debut in the NHL Player Tiers, Schaefer made history with how high he was placed.
Matthew Schaefer already ranked as elite player in NHL
As shared by Scott Wheeler of The Athletic (subscription required), Schaefer is already a 2A player in the Franchise tier. Anyone in that tier is considered “a top-30 player. Someone who is the best player on a contending team or second best on a championship-caliber team. An unquestionably elite player.”
He was the unanimous Calder Trophy winner for the 2025-26 season and tied the record for goals by a rookie defenseman with 23, which is held by Hall of Famer Brian Leetch.
Schaefer handed out 36 assists, with his 59 points being a record for an 18-year-old defenseman. He is projected to take another step forward with his production in his second season, with 24.9 goals and 43 assists.
These are unprecedented levels of production for a defenseman this young, which is why the lofty expectations heading into Year 2 are warranted.
Matthew Schaefer ahead of Cale Makar in early development
“This is the best rookie debut in Player Tiers. Makar, to compare, debuted in 2B (before there was a 1C), with 14 players above him. Schaefer, who stands alone in 2A, is only 11 back from the top,” Wheeler wrote.
As he continues to grow and develop, both physically and skill-wise, he is going to keep ascending rankings like these. There is no reason to believe the gap between Schaefer and the 11 players ahead of him won’t keep shrinking rapidly.
A move to the top tier likely isn’t far behind, with some people believing the young New York defenseman has already earned such a distinction.
Given how he is viewed by scouts and evaluators, it will be fascinating to see how extension negotiations between the Islanders and Schaefer go because he would reset the market, again, after Cale Makar did with his extension with the Colorado Avalanche.