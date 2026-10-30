Matthew Schaefer Outduels Quinn Hughes in NY Islanders Overtime Win

Coming off a shootout win against the Nashville Predators, the New York Islanders were back in action on the road against the Minnesota Wild. In what ended up being another overtime thriller, the Islanders were able to come out of it with a 4-3 win.

The Wild were able to jump the Islanders right off the bat. One of the best first lines in the NHL wasted no time giving Minnesota the lead. Joel Eriksson Ek ripped a shot past Ilya Sorokin for his fifth of the season. The assists went to Kirill Kaprizov and Quinn Hughes.

In a pretty open first period, the Islanders were able to even things up late on a goal from Matthew Schaefer. The star defenseman of New York was able to get a long rebound and knock it home for his third of the season.

Following a wide open first period, the action would continue to be exciting in the second and a couple of more goals were scored. Early on in the period, it was Bo Horvat who was able to score his seventh goal of the season with the Islanders on the man-advantage. The assists went to Simon Holmstrom and Schaefer, with the assist being Schaefer’s second point of the game.

Late in the period, the Wild were able to strike back. Hughes would match Schaefer’s two points with a goal on a back-handed toss toward Sorokin. It was a bit unclear whether or not it was a shot at first, but it went through the five-hole of the talented goalie of New York.

Going against a very talented power play unit for Minnesota, the Islanders did a good job containing them. What makes that feat even more impressive is that the team saw Ryan Pulock leave the game early with an upper-body injury.

#Isles Injury Update: Ryan Pulock will not return to the game (upper body). — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) October 30, 2026

In the third period with the game tied, it was a surprise goal by Adam Pelech, to give New York a 3-2 lead with about 13 minutes to play. It was the first goal in the last 32 games for Pelech, who is not known for his offensive prowess.

With less than five minutes to go, Schaefer made an error trying to get the puck out of the zone and Matt Boldy was able to make him and the Islanders pay with his sixth of the season to tie it all up. Despite some good looks on both sides down the stretch, this one would ultimately go to overtime.

Schaefer would seal the deal in overtime with a game-winner on a beautiful shot. This was his third point of the night and the Islanders came away with a 4-3 win. With two of the best defensemen in the league facing off in this one, it was Schaefer who got the victory on a three-point night.

Next up for the Islanders will be an afternoon showdown with Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers on Halloween at UBS Arena.