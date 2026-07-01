NY Islanders Add Depth in Free Agency by Signing Mitchell Chaffee
Coming into the offseason, the New York Islanders knew it was going to be a little bit challenging to accomplish their goals of improving. However, on day one of free agency, the early results look good.
As free agency approached, much of the talk surrounding the New York Islanders was about their free agent captain, Anders Lee. As the leader of the team, losing Lee could be a big blow for the Islanders, but with the two sides not being able to reach an agreement, he has hit the open market.
Based on some of the moves made already by New York, bringing back Lee might not be in the cards anymore. If that ends up being the case, it will be the end of an era for the two sides, but the Islanders seem focused on the future with their new regime in town.
Despite not having a ton of cap space, the Islanders were pretty busy on day one of free agency. They were able to add an appealing forward in Mattias Maccelli, and also a little bit of insurance in the net with Vitek Vanecek.
Now, they have added a depth piece for the roster with forward Mitchell Chaffee signing a one-year deal for the minimum.
Chaffee Provides Depth
After starting his career with the Minnesota Wild, Chaffee has been part of the Tampa Bay Lightning organization for the last three years. During that span, he has totaled 26 points with 16 goals and 10 assists in 109 games played. The offensive numbers don’t jump off the page, but he will fill a depth need for the Islanders and be ready to go if called upon.
While Chafee is not going to be a top nine player for the Islanders, he will be able to provide them with some depth up front. Coming from Tampa Bay, he is obviously a Mathieu Darche guy from his time there and will be bringing the winning culture from the Lightning with him.
Overall, it has been a very busy day for the Islanders, and with some remaining cap space, it will be interesting to see the plan going forward. Getting a player like Maccelli who has some upside is a nice addition, but New York could still use some more help at the forward spot. However, in order to do so, that might result in them trying to shed some salary.